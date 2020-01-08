Laxmi Agarwal’s Acid Attacker Was Naeem Khan and His Name is Changed to Rajesh in the Movie, Deepika’s Movie Chhapaak Lands in Further Trouble!

Deepika Padukone lands in a soup proper earlier than her mega film launch Chhapaak. Deepika Padukone is within the information for her upcoming film and her busy promotions schedule for a similar. Nonetheless, to everybody’s shock Deepika Padukone went to Jawarharlal Nehru College after her promotional actions to voice her assist to the protesting college students.

Deepika Padukone was noticed close to the Sabarmati T-point the place the alumni of JNU the place holding a gathering towards the latest violence within the campus. The assembly was referred to as for by Leftist leaders like Sitaram Yechury, Kanhaiya Kumar, D. Raja and Yogendra Yadav.

This didn’t go down properly with a number of followers of Deepika Padukone for taking this route to advertise her upcoming film.

Deepika’s PR Staff Scripts a Grasp Stroke Forward of Chhapaak Launch with Her JNU Go to

Deepika’s upcoming film faces stiff competitors within the field workplace with the discharge of Famous person Rajinikanth’s Darbar and Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior from Ajay Devgn. Deepika’s media presence has escalated enormously and it was stunning to see the world leisure trade trying ahead to the discharge of the film.

With that being stated, JNU is the place to be with no matter has occurred for any politician or celeb to achieve the correct amount of consideration to swing the recognition of their favor. Whereas the plight of the scholars is worrisome and the scenario stays grim, it’s disheartening to see celebrities and political outfits making hay from the sunshine of the scholars’ misery.

Why Was a Hindu Identify Chosen for the Acid Attacker As an alternative of Naeem Khan?

Hundreds of netizens took to Twitter to vent their rage towards Bollywood’s Hindu bashing taunts repeatedly. This time it’s with Deepika Padukone’s film the place she portrays the character of an acid assault survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. When the story revolves round an actual particular person why was the attacker’s title and character fictionalized?

Chhapak relies on true Actual Life story of Laxmi the Асid Assault sufferer. Then WHY Perpetrator title modified from Nadeem to Rajesh ?? #boycottchhapaak #boycottdeepikapadukone pic.twitter.com/HqE89L2uak — Rosy (@rose_k01) January eight, 2020

Rajesh is trending on Twitter as this was title chosen to hide the title of the brutal attacker who did it to Laxmi.

Listed here are some tweets towards Deepika Padukone’s upcoming film.

In actuality, the scum who threw acid on Laxmi Agarwal was Nadeem Khan, a peaceable man who was solely following his religion. Within the film, miraculously, his title is “Rajesh” THAT’S the career of Dawood funded Bollywood😡😡#boycottchhapaak#NameItLikeBollywood#UnitedHindu pic.twitter.com/YBjRKonLzZ — दीक्षा पाण्डेय🇮🇳 (@Dikshapandey22) January eight, 2020

Name me Hindu Extremist, Bhakt, Anti-Minority, or no matter you need to say! However I can’t be hypocrite. This isn’t proper. That is shameful! Naeem Khan modified to Rajesh! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 That is precise brain-washing and spreading hatred towards a selected faith. pic.twitter.com/A1aWon3BPj — Prasad Karwa (@PrasadKarwa) January eight, 2020