“Leaders Don’t Lead Masses In Arson”: Army Chief On Citizenship Protests

Common Bipin Rawat is because of retire on December 31.

New Delhi:

Military chief Bipin Rawat at the moment criticized violence throughout protests over the citizenship legislation, saying “leaders are not those who lead masses in arson and violence”.

Common Bipin Rawat, who is because of retire on December 31, has spoken out towards the huge nationwide protests towards the Citizenship Act for the primary time. He was talking at an occasion in Delhi on Thursday.

“Leadership is all about leading. Therefore what is so complex about leadership, if it’s all about leading? Because when you move forward, everybody follows. It is not that simple. It appears simple, but it’s a very complex phenomenon,” the Military chief stated at an occasion.

“Even amongst the crowd you find leaders… But leaders are those who lead people in the right direction. Leaders are not those people who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of university and college students, the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” stated the outgoing Military chief.