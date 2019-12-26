‘Leadership Is Knowing One’s Limits’: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Army Chief

Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at Military chief Common Bipin Rawat. (File)

New Delhi:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday took a dig at Military chief Common Bipin Rawat for his feedback on scholar leaders.

Mr Owaisi, whereas addressing the media, stated, “Everyone has the right to protest. Even Prime Minister claims that he protested during emergency. If there is violence during the protest, there is police to control it. Why is army interfering in civilian matter?”

Earlier within the day, Mr Owaisi slammed the Military chief on the micro-blogging web site Twitter.

“Leadership is knowing the limits of one’s office. It is about understanding the idea of civilian supremacy & preserving the integrity of the institution that you head,” Mr Owaisi had stated.

Congress chief Digvijaya Singh additionally took a veiled dig at Common Rawat’s remarks.

Tweeting his response to the Military chief’s feedback, Mr Singh stated: “I agree General Saheb but also leaders are not those who allow their followers to indulge in Genocide of Communal Violence. Do you agree with me General Saheb?”

Common Rawat, at an occasion this morning, stated that the management is all about main.

“Leaders are not those who lead people in inappropriate directions, as we are witnessing in a large number of universities and college students…the way they are leading masses of crowds to carry out arson and violence in our cities and towns. This is not leadership,” he stated.