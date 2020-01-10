Leaf relief goalie out of the shadows

David Ayres is likely to be the best-kept secret in Toronto goaltending, however lastly had his day within the solar.

The 42-year-old area upkeep man/Zamboni driver was the second goalie the Leafs used at Thursday’s out of doors follow at Metropolis Corridor with Michael Hutchinson, whereas correctly sparing Frederik Andersen extra acrobatics after a busy sport the earlier night time.

Ayres has been filling in when wanted for the Leafs and the farm crew Marlies the previous eight years and hung round Scotiabank Enviornment on NHL sport nights the previous three years because the emergency goalie.

Leafs officers haven’t wished to make him a narrative angle, nevertheless Thursday’s large group occasion was totally different, the most individuals Ayres has performed in entrance of, apart from getting the decision to again Jonathan Bernier a number of years in the past in Rochester on the latter’s AHL conditioning stint.

“I started working at Ricoh Coliseum during the last lockout, a couple of guys were hurt, I ended up bringing my gear in and they said ‘hey, you’re pretty decent,” Ayres recalled.

The Whitby native, a Jr. B stopper, bounced across the decrease rungs of minor league camps in North America and had an enormous setback in 2004 when he required a kidney transplant.

“I told the doctor at St. Michael’s Hospital I needed to get back because I was supposed to go to the Laredo Bucks,” laughed Ayres of the long-gone Central League crew in Texas. “They said ‘we’ll try our best’ and my Mom (Mary) was a match. They ended up moving me along pretty quick (for the operation), about a year after I got sick.”

He has a tattoo to mark the surgical procedure on his arm with within the type of a memorial ribbon.

On Thursday, Ayres acquired to decorate in the primary room, close to the goalies’ stalls whereas big-ticket Leafs John Tavares and Auston Matthews did their large media scrums close by.

“It’s a lot of fun,” he stated of being across the NHL atmosphere. “I’ve been with a lot of these guys since they came through the Marlies’ system. They all know me pretty well. They always treat me like one of the guys, been so great to me.”

Coach Sheldon Keefe thought it was time Ayres had a reward.

“Dave has a great spirit about him, whether it’s the Marlies or here and he’s willing to get peppered with pucks. A lot of the drills you try to do, or what we did today, aren’t nearly as fun without a goalie.”

FREDDY WILL BE READY

Andersen labored out early Thursday after dropping a Four-Three shootout to the Jets, however stoning them on extra time breakaways. He’ll play Sunday in Florida, with Hutchinson presumably getting one of many residence video games subsequent week in opposition to New Jersey, Calgary or Chicago.

Keefe stated Andreas Johnsson is making the journey with the Leafs, to check his therapeutic damaged ankle, however received’t play.

“We’re getting towards the day-to-day stage with him,” Keefe stated.

Forwards Trevor Moore (concussion), Ilya Mikheyev (wrist surgical procedure) and defenceman Jake Muzzin (damaged foot) stay out.

SPEZZA DOES HIS PART

Not figuring out all of the ins and outs of the NHL fairly but, Keefe has been counting on assistant coaches Dave Hakstol and Paul McFarland — and the Leafs’ oldest participant, Jason Spezza.

“First of all, he has the ability to play the way we like to,” Keefe stated of the 36-year-old. “He can transfer the puck very effectively and play a number of positions and win the necessary faceoffs as a right-handed man.

“Then it’s expertise. Expertise within the league in varied conditions and relationships with officers, only a man in our bench who can persistently speak and talk with teammates. That’s very useful to our crew.”