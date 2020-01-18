Leaf Snaps: Slow recovery for Johnsson

Andreas Johnsson scowled when a crew coach stopped him taking off his tools after Friday’s apply to say he was required again on the ice for a couple of minutes extra of 1-on-1 skating drills.

Getting again in form from a five-week layoff with a damaged foot is proving fairly arduous for the Swedish proper winger. It got here on the heels of a busy sport on Thursday, the place coach Sheldon Keefe moved him up with prime weapons Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner within the hopes of sparking him with some extent or aim, in addition to getting the membership’s main scorers rolling in a low-scoring affair towards Calgary.

“I just didn’t feel like we had much going and for the Matthews line (with Zach Hyman on left wing). It was the one day where much wasn’t happening, so I tried to change the chemistry a bit,” Keefe mentioned.

However Matthews and Marner can be cooking quickly sufficient, the place Johnsson is some extent of concern.

“I did see (jump) at times from him, but it’s very apparent he’s behind in terms of conditioning,” Keefe mentioned of final yr’s 20-goal scorer, which netted a brand new contract.

“His shifts are really short. He gathers his energy, has a burst and then he’s pretty gassed afterwards. I saw him a number of times coming back to the bench tired. He’ll have to work his way through and we’ll help him do that.”

He has no factors within the three video games again, having been enjoying with two of the quickest skaters on the crew, Alex Kerfoot and Kasperi Kapanen. Johnsson did come near scoring towards the Flames, however November had been a reasonably dry month earlier than the harm.

“I don’t know … I felt good yesterday,” mentioned a reserved Johnsson. “It’s more timing and stuff to work on.”

Which can seemingly hold him near Toronto throughout the coming bye week and all-star break.

LONG REHABS AHEAD

If Johnsson is taking awhile to return round after the forged got here off his leg, the Leafs could possibly be in search of a good longer adjustment interval as Jake Muzzin slowly works again to skating after his foot was additionally cracked by a shot block. When Toronto resumes enjoying on Jan. 27 in Nashville, he’ll have been out a month. Muzzin can be performing some rehab work close to dwelling throughout the break. Morgan Rielly (damaged foot) and ahead Ilya Mikheyev (artery surgical procedure) are a few months away from returning.

MAKE IT FAST

Kasperi Kapanen was about three 1/2 when his father Sami first received the NHL’s quickest skater competitors on the NHL all-star sport, in 2000 in Toronto after which 2002 in Florida. It’s a topic certain to return up in father-son conversations because the 2020 abilities contest occurs this Friday in St. Louis.

“I’ve seen it a couple of times on YouTube, it’s a pretty special thing,” Kasperi mentioned. “To be known as the quickest skater within the NHL (Sami’s 13.649-second lap of the Air Canada Centre was a contact faster than Florida), that’s fairly cool.

“He’ll deliver it up and attempt to brag about it, however I’d wish to assume I might beat him in my time.”

Three-time defending champion Connor McDavid has but to beat the time of 13.103 by Jonathan Drouin.

SOUP’S ON

Mikheyev is up and round after his delicate surgical procedure and based on a tweet from agent Dan Milstein, filming TV advert materials for “an undisclosed major soup company which would also feature his mom, Natalia.”

Milstein guarantees a proper announcement is coming shortly. Mikheyev’s love of soup and craving to see extra of it served since transferring to North America from Russia in the summertime led to the advert marketing campaign.

LOOSE LEAFS

Those that did a double take when Matt Martin was introduced Thursday because the Alumni participant within the nightly Salute To The Troops spot — and famous it was not the belligerent winger who went again to the Islanders — will recall there have been two Matt Martins, the primary an American defenceman who performed within the Pat Burns period … Frederik Andersen and Michael Huthchinson had been doing an attention-grabbing core drill Friday with goalie coach Steve Briere, holding nothing however a basketball whereas they raised and dropped their pads into butterfly place to cease pictures. In fact they couldn’t resist dribbling the ball on the ice throughout a break, Hutchinson a cager of observe in his Barrie highschool district, being greater than six ft tall when he was in Grade 9 … Former Leaf Ed Olczyk can be signing copies of his ebook Beating The Odds in Hockey and in Life at 1 p.m. Saturday on the Eaton Centre’s Indigo retailer.