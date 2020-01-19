Leafs, Andersen mail it in, head off to bye week with dismal loss to Blackhawks

Pathetic, actually.

The Maple Leafs slunk into their bye week on Saturday evening about as meekly as one may have imagined.

The goal for a lot of gamers as they get away from their livelihoods is to overlook about work and calm down however we’re unsure how that may be attainable for the Leafs contemplating the best way they’ve been taking part in these days.

As soon as the Leafs return from the break on Jan. 27 in Nashville to begin a two-game journey, they’re going to attempt to put behind them the primary true skid within the Sheldon Keefe period.

The Leafs had been on auto pilot for a lot of the night at Scotiabank Area, dropping 6-2 towards the Chicago Blackhawks.

As such, the Leafs will scatter for hotter climates with only one win of their previous six video games, going 1-Three-2. This after Toronto received 9 of 10.

The priority round No. 1 goaltender Frederik Andersen continues to develop, and by no means thoughts he’s going to to signify the Leafs, together with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner, on the all-star recreation in St. Louis subsequent weekend.

Andersen has been less-than-average for some time now, permitting a minimum of three targets in 10 of his previous 12 begins.

From a workforce standpoint, the defence has been absent. Since shutting out the New York Islanders at dwelling two weeks in the past, the Leafs have allowed a minimum of 4 targets in 5 of their six video games. In three of these matches, it has been a minimum of six targets towards.

Keefe spoke on Saturday morning of reconnecting together with his spouse and two younger sons throughout a getaway south this week. Sadly, Keefe might be going to spend most of his time on his laptop computer, making an attempt to determine the right way to get his membership out of this funk.

Defenceman Martin Marincin is the same old scapegoat, and whereas he was minus-Four towards Chicago, so too had been Matthews and Marner.

“It’s a mental task to stay focused,” Keefe mentioned within the morning, retaining his fingers crossed his gamers wouldn’t look previous the Hawks and forward to the break. “We talked about it. I can talk about it all that I want, it’s really on them to make the decision that this game is important. Certainly, it is. The puck will drop and we will find out.”

Keefe and the 19,502 in attendance discovered all proper, because the Leafs trailed Three-Zero on the finish of the primary and had been by no means within the recreation.

Defenceman Timothy Liljegren put his title within the workforce file e book in his Nationwide Hockey League debut, changing into the 1,000th participant in Leafs franchise historical past as Keefe determined to go along with seven defencemen and 11 forwards.

Talking of milestones, Blackhawks famous person winger Patrick Kane had one help, giving him 999 factors in his NHL profession. Kane will turn out to be the 90th participant in NHL historical past to hit 1,000 factors as soon as he will get his subsequent aim or help.

HUTCH SHRUGS

Michael Hutchinson hears the whispers — that the Leafs are looking for a backup goaltender because the NHL commerce deadline of Feb. 24 inches nearer.

And particularly, that the Leafs are eager on Alexandar Georgiev of the New York Rangers, although we now have not but learn an inexpensive clarification as to why the Rangers could be keen to deal the 23-year-old.

“I don’t really follow it, it’s out of my control,” Hutchinson mentioned. “Since coaching camp, I simply present up daily and take it at some point at a time.

“There isn’t any level dropping sleep over it.

“You study a lot over the course of your profession and I’ve been by quite a bit. You study to deal with what you’ll be able to management and exhibiting up and dealing exhausting and being teammate. What the workforce decides to do, your taking part in time and stuff like that’s utterly out of your management.”

Hutchinson is Three-7-1 with a .885 save proportion in 12 video games.

GAME ON

For the fourth time this season, and second time in 4 video games, the Leafs allowed a minimum of three targets within the first interval as Chicago constructed a Three-Zero lead 11 minutes in. Drake Caggiula took a puck off the tip boards and bounced it in off Andersen at 21 seconds on what counted because the Hawks’ first shot on aim, and from there it went, with captain Jonathan Toews dancing previous Adam Brooks to beat Andersen between the legs at 5:32 and Brandon Saad firing a shot over Andersen’s proper shoulder at 11:02. The targets got here on Chicago’s first six photographs … William Nylander tied his profession excessive when he scored on a Leafs energy play at 25 seconds of the second, giving him 22 targets on the season. Matthews made a nice play to assist the aim occur, lifting the stick of Hawks penalty killer Ryan Carpenter to permit the puck to get by … Toews restored the three-goal lead at Three:19 and Dominik Kubalik bought the fifth Hawks aim at 10:58. On the subsequent routine save, Andersen heard it a bit from followers … The ugliness continued for the Leafs after a aim by Alex Kerfoot on goalie Corey Crawford. Kubalik scored his second and it was a magnificence, giving him 20 (main all NHL freshmen), and coming when he batted a Toews go out of the air and previous Andersen whereas charging to the web.

