Leafs complete third-period comeback to improbably beat Hurricanes

Merry Christmas, children.

The Maple Leafs, of their first Subsequent Gen recreation of the season, stuffed the youngsters’ stockings with an exciting victory on Monday, beating the Carolina Hurricanes Eight-6 in a wild affair at Scotiabank Area.

Comply with the numbers: The Leafs had an early Three-Zero lead, gave up 5 targets in a row, had been down 6-Four after which scored three in a row to take an inconceivable victory earlier than a crowd of 19,176.

The Leafs enter the break with a 11-Four report since Sheldon Keefe changed the fired Mike Babcock as coach on Nov. 20, and that turkey dinner instantly will style so much higher on Wednesday.

The Leafs have 44 factors, entrenching them in second place within the Atlantic Division on the break.

Mitch Marner, having already prolonged his level streak to eight video games, deked Petr Mrazek on a breakaway at 12 minutes of the third interval, capping a three-goal Leafs burst in 59 seconds. That purpose got here six seconds after Marner, who had 5 factors to tie a profession excessive, arrange Tyson Barrie for the tying purpose.

And Barrie scored 53 seconds after Marner beat Mrazek after a terrific spin-around cross from Auston Matthews.

The Leafs seemed finished within the second, when Carolina took benefit of some sloppy Toronto defence to attain thrice in a span of 64 seconds, all at even-strength.

However the place this Leafs staff nonetheless should get defensive miscues out of its recreation, there’s a number of resilience, and so it was that the third-period comeback roared to life.

The Hurricanes got here on towards the top of the primary interval and carried it into the second, scoring 5 consecutive targets to erase a Three-Zero Leafs lead earlier than Matthews scored early within the third interval on a one-timer after being fed by Zach Hyman.

Simply over three minutes later, Erik Haula scored his second of the sport to revive a two-goal Carolina lead.

And the Leafs seemed finished.

Not fairly.

Pierre Engvall made it official with an empty-net purpose with underneath two minutes to play.

The afternoon couldn’t have began any higher for the Leafs, who had a three-goal benefit barely 5 minutes after the opening faceoff.

Captain John Tavares had a degree on every purpose, aiding on the primary two targets earlier than ending James Reimer’s day at 5:10 when he roofed a shot over the ex-Leaf’s left shoulder.

Ideas of threats to Darryl Sittler’s 10-point staff report danced by our heads. And this after Sittler made a uncommon look within the press field earlier than the sport.

However no. Sittler’s identify remained entrenched within the staff report e-book for his 10-point night time towards Boston in February 1976, although Tavares did set one other franchise report.

Tavares’ three factors within the span of 5 minutes 10 seconds had been the quickest three factors to start out a recreation in staff historical past.

Keefe had some attention-grabbing line mixtures in warmup, and went additional off-board to start out the sport, placing Tavares between Jason Spezza and Ilya Mikheyev.

The trio clicked instantly, with Tavares performing some spade work behind the Carolina internet earlier than Spezza stuffed a backhand previous Reimer at 30 seconds.

Toronto received a four-minute energy play when Carolina defenceman Brett Pesce high-sticked Hyman within the face, sending the ahead to the Leafs room for repairs earlier than returning.

William Nylander, alone within the slot, took a Tavares feed and zipped a shot previous Reimer at Three:40.

Tavares then chased Reimer, scoring on the Leafs’ seventh shot.

Keefe reverted to his warmup strains, placing Spezza again with Frederik Gauthier and Dmytro Timashov and Engvall with Tavares and Mikheyev.

Matthews was between Marner and Zach Hyman, whereas Alex Kerfoot centred Nylander and Kasperi Kapanen.

However in got here Petr Mrazek after the Tavares purpose, and the Hurricanes step by step took over.

Carolina scored twice earlier than the top of the primary interval, with Brock McGinn beating Andersen on a 2-on-1 at 13:49 whereas the Hurricanes had been shorthanded. It was Carolina’s eighth shorthanded purpose of the season, probably the most within the NHL.

At 19:35, the Hurricanes gave additional indication of what was to come back within the second when Martin Necas, along with his again to Andersen, redirected a Lucas Hallmark shot between Andersen’s legs.

The Leafs had a pleasant tribute video for Jake Gardiner in his first return after signing with Carolina within the low season. Notably, the video didn’t embrace any highlights of Leafs video games in Boston.

Earlier than the sport, the Leafs introduced that Trevor Moore wouldn’t be accessible and recalled Jeremy Bracco from the Toronto Marlies.

Bracco wore No. 29 and took the warmup however was scratched.

