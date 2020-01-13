Leafs don’t help themselves and get no help from goalies in lopsided loss to Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — A reminder because the Maple Leafs drag themselves dwelling, weighed down by their first three-game shedding streak beneath coach Sheldon Keefe.

Their No. 1 goaltender, Frederik Andersen, goes to the Nationwide Hockey League all-star sport later this month.

So there’s a fantastic netminder in there someplace. We simply haven’t seen a lot of him currently.

Let’s be clear — there was a complete lot of ugly for the Leafs on Sunday evening on the BB&T Heart throughout an Eight-Four loss towards the Florida Panthers.

Nobody carrying the Leafs’ street white was holding his chin up after what occurred in what was alleged, earlier than the opening faceoff, to have been an necessary divisional sport.

The Leafs had not allowed eight targets in a sport since shedding 9-2 to Nashville on Nov. 18, 2014. It was the primary time they allowed eight on the street since March 19, 2012, after they misplaced Eight-Zero at Boston in Randy Carlyle’s ninth sport as coach.

Andersen and his backup, Michael Hutchinson, didn’t get a lot defensive assist.

The Leafs outshot the Panthers 47-29, but it surely mattered in no way. The time and house afforded to the house facet was an excessive amount of, and the Leafs had been reminded once more they will’t out-score their errors.

There’s no query the Leafs should be a heck of lots tighter on a three-game dwelling stand that begins Tuesday towards New Jersey.

However neither goalie was good on Sunday both. As a lot as observers prefer to get wound up concerning the state of the Leafs’ backup goaltending, there needs to be a higher stage of concern with the latest play of Andersen.

The 30-year-old was pulled for the second time in three begins after giving up 4 targets on 12 pictures. In his earlier seven begins, Andersen had posted a save share under .900 in 5 of them. Actually, going again a month, Andersen has been inconsistent.

We might hope fatigue is just not an element. Definitely, it shouldn’t have been on Sunday evening, not after the Leafs had not performed since Wednesday and had a while to themselves in heat climate after arriving in south Florida on Friday afternoon.

Keefe mentioned earlier than the sport he anticipated his gamers to be recent after a number of days with out a sport, however they had been the alternative, seemingly content material to observe the Panthers run it up. Florida received targets from Josh Brown and Aleksander Barkov within the opening 4 minutes and one other from Mike Hoffman earlier than the primary was over.

When a screened Andersen was overwhelmed by Mike Matheson on the primary shot of the second at 49 seconds, he was gone. Hutchinson? The Panthers’ first two pictures, by Frank Vatrano and Vincent Trocheck, went in.

The Leafs, who had been down 7-1 halfway by the sport, fell to 15-6-2 beneath Keefe, and wouldn’t you recognize it, their playoff spot within the Atlantic Division is getting extra precarious. Tampa Bay, which had received 10 in a row earlier than shedding to New Jersey on Sunday evening, has moved 4 factors previous the Leafs into second place behind the Boston Bruins.

The Panthers, with a sport in hand, moved to inside a degree of the Leafs within the division standings.

This was how Panthers coach Joel Quenneville put it earlier than the sport: “It’s a very pivotal four-point game for us in the standings.”

For the Leafs it was as nicely. Sadly, that by no means occurred to them.

GAME ON

Winger Andreas Johnsson was activated from injured reserve after lacking 15 video games with a leg harm, and defenceman Jake Muzzin, who has missed the previous seven video games with a damaged proper foot, was positioned on long-term injured reserve … Keefe had Johnsson on a line with Pierre Engvall at centre and Kasperi Kapanen on the proper. Jason Spezza was dropped to the fourth line with Adam Brooks and Frederik Gauthier … The Panthers’ three targets within the first interval got here on their first 9 pictures … Chris Driedger’s greatest cease within the opening 20 minutes got here when he moved throughout the crease to disclaim William Nylander … Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly, already taking part in by a minor harm, left the sport for a quick span in the course of the first after blocking a shot … The Leafs scored after the Panthers constructed a 5-Zero lead, with Zach Hyman controlling the puck on the crease and lifting it over Driedger. The purpose was scored at three:30 of the second interval, one second after a Panthers penalty expired. Throughout that Florida penalty, Vatrano scored a shorthanded purpose … Jonathan Huberdeau wanted one level to tie Olli Jokinen for the Panthers franchise report of 419, and received it when he scored the seventh Florida purpose at 12:38 of the second. He then set a report when he assisted on a Mike Hoffman power-play purpose early within the third … Mitch Marner and John Tavares scored 2 half of minutes aside after the Huberdeau purpose, getting the Leafs to inside 4 going into the third … A purpose by Marner within the first minute of the third interval gave the Leafs some hope, however quickly after, they took two penalties, one coming 4 seconds after the primary ended … The Panthers didn’t have the usage of No. 1 goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who’s nursing a minor upper-body harm … Referee Dan O’Halloran worn out Matheson with a success late within the first interval. Fortunately, Matheson’s teammates didn’t search instantaneous retribution.

[email protected]

twitter.com/koshtorontosun