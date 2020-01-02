Leafs driven by optimism, but keeping feet on ground, as second half starts

WINNIPEG — Whereas the tendency may be to take a look again as soon as the calendar flips to a brand new yr, the Maple Leafs’ major curiosity is to look forward.

When the Leafs take the ice at Bell MTS Place on Thursday night time to conflict with the Winnipeg Jets in Sport No. 42 of the 2019-20 common season, they are going to begin the second half not solely brimming with optimism, but additionally with the sense that a lot stays to be completed.

13 wins in 18 video games since Sheldon Keefe took over as coach, the Leafs are pondering, represents a pleasant begin to one thing greater.

“We have a young group that feels confident with the structure and playing well, and there are lots of reasons to be optimistic,” defenceman Morgan Rielly stated after the Leafs practised on New 12 months’s Day on the Jets’ residence area.

“(The wins) have been sure to occur. When you begin getting confidence, it turns into simpler to get rolling. I’m not shocked, simply due to the individuals we have now.

“There was no approach we have been going to undergo a full season and not using a push again (from inside). I’m not saying we’re all the way in which there but, however we’re straightening issues out.”

The Leafs on Wednesday recalled ahead Mason Marchment from the Toronto Marlies, however Keefe didn’t make adjustments to his traces or defence pairings at observe and anticipated to make use of the identical lineup that beat the Minnesota Wild Four-1 on Tuesday.

A number of elements have been encouraging beneath Keefe. Mike Babcock’s successor hasn’t merely opened the barn door and let the Leafs run wild, emphasizing puck possession as a lot as taking part in with an offensive thrust on the forefront. Whereas the Leafs have run into bother at occasions defensively, they’ve made in-game changes and have been in a position to get well when it has been required.

On prime of that, the place Babcock typically couldn’t get his workforce to start out on time, regardless of the opponent or the placement, the Leafs have been a heck of much more enthused from the opening faceoff since Keefe grew to become their information. Toronto has held a 1-Zero lead 13 occasions within the Keefe period.

“We understand the attention to detail and how difficult things are even when they are going well,” captain John Tavares stated. “We’ve taken ownership as a team and as guys individually, that we just didn’t play up to our standard. It’s up to us every night to do our job a lot better than we were.”

It’s true that Keefe has inspired the Leafs to play to their strengths, however for veteran centre Jason Spezza, who has skilled loads in his Nationwide Hockey League profession as he nears 1,100 video games, there’s extra within the particulars that has helped lead to success.

“The biggest message (when Keefe was hired) was that we’re going to not listen to the outside noise and we’re going to play to how we think this team should play and we’re going to try to win games that way,” Spezza stated. “We’ve had that strong belief, but I think Keefer has done a really good job of identifying when things are slipping and making the tweaks in practice so it doesn’t trail into games.”

That’s one space that by no means falls from Keefe’s consideration. As he constructed his teaching resume with the profitable methods he had with the Marlies, Keefe stored an in depth eye on the NHL, taking psychological notes that he in all probability knew would at some point work in his favour.

“One of the things that was clear to me is that there are a lot of big swings,” Keefe stated. “Groups go on stretches the place every part goes their approach, after which issues can flip instantly, it goes the opposite approach and it’s laborious to get again.

“I wished to ensure I’d preserve a correct perspective and give attention to day-after-day because it comes. It’s necessary for us to try this and never lose ourselves.”

And on the similar time, beginning to take an extended take a look at the standings. The Leafs are in second within the Atlantic Division with 49 factors, and right here comes the Tampa Bay Lightning with 4 wins in a row, three factors behind Toronto and with three video games in hand.

“There’s lots of talk early in the season, but there’s no point in looking back at the first 15-20 games,” Rielly stated. “Now it becomes important, you start to look toward the playoffs.”

