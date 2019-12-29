Leafs fall in overtime after rallying against Rangers

Sheldon Keefe has been in a position to repair a lot since turning into the coach of the Maple Leafs.

For essentially the most half, Keefe has given his gamers free reign to play to their strengths, and for essentially the most half, wins have been the end result.

Defensive shortcomings, nonetheless, stay a part of the equation for the Leafs.

And so it was that the Leafs’ six-game successful streak ended on Saturday night time with a 5-Four additional time loss in opposition to the New York Rangers at Scotiabank Area.

The Leafs misplaced at 52 seconds of the additional interval when Anthony DeAngelo beat Frederik Andersen, not lengthy after Alexandar Georgiev stoned Morgan Rielly.

Auston Matthews tied the sport with 52.1 seconds remaining, scoring his second of the sport when he ripped a one-timer previous Georgiev.

When Toronto wasn’t making errors in its personal zone, it acquired an unusual efficiency from Andersen, who has allowed at the very least three targets in every of his previous 4 begins.

Already coping with a handful of accidents, the Leafs misplaced Mitch Marner for a short span halfway by means of the third interval after Marner took a puck off his left ear. Marner returned and Leafs Nation exhaled.

The Leafs, who don’t play till Tuesday in Minnesota in opposition to the Wild, dropped to 2-6-2 within the second sport of back-to-back units. Toronto misplaced for simply the second time in 10 video games.

Pierre Engvall introduced the Leafs to inside one when he tipped a Tyson Barrie shot previous Georgiev at 6:22 of the third.

With out 4 gamers — forwards Ilya Mikheyev (wrist), Trevor Moore (concussion) and Andreas Johnsson (leg) and defenceman Jake Muzzin (foot) — the Leafs know we’ll see a real sense of their depth. And that’s not going to alter, because the Leafs possible will end the common season with out a full lineup, as Mikheyev is at the very least three months from returning.

“I don’t think we look at it as a toll,” captain John Tavares mentioned of the assorted accidents the Leafs have endured. “Having a flexible group, versatile gamers, guys that may play up and down the linuep, play with all people, permits us to proceed to be the group we need to be.

“The core of the group, we attempt to set the usual and attempt to make everybody really feel snug, irrespective of how large or small your position is or how a lot expertise you may have.”

GAME ON

Georgiev made 43 saves … Keefe stored the Matthews line collectively, had Tavares between Alex Kerfoot and William Nylander … Adam Brooks made his NHL debut for the Leafs, centring a line between Frederik Gauthier and Jason Spezza on the outset earlier than Spezza was moved as much as the third line with Engvall and Kasperi Kapanen. None of Brooks, Gauthier and Dmytro Timashov noticed a lot ice as Keefe went with a shorter bench … New York carried a Four-2 lead into the third interval after Mika Zibanejad beat Andersen with a low shot, after faking initially, at 17:05 … We don’t see a slapshot too typically off the stick of Auston Matthews, however there it was on a one-timer at 7:48 of the second after a go from Marner. Matthews’ blast over the left shoulder of Georgiev was his 25th purpose of the season, making him the primary Leafs participant to attain 25 in every of his first 4 NHL seasons … Ryan Strome, together with his second of the sport, beat Andersen from a troublesome angle at Four:37 of the center interval … For the second sport in a row, the Leafs trailed 1-Zero. Brett Howden scored for the Rangers at 1:41 after some free defensive play by the hosts … Nylander scored for the third sport in a row when he put a Tavares go behind Georgiev at Four:21 of the primary on a Leafs energy play. A powerful backhand go alongside the wall from Matthews to Tavares acquired the play going … The go-ahead purpose by the Rangers within the first interval, by Strome at 7:59, got here after a lazy cross-ice go within the defensive zone by Engvall. Artemi Panarin anticipated Engvall’s go to Cody Ceci, took management of the puck and fed Strome for New York’s second purpose … Andersen stopped Pavel Buchnevich on a penalty shot, known as at 11:28 of the primary after Barrie hauled Buchnevich down on a breakaway. The play originated when Barrie and Morgan Rielly jumped on the Rangers blue line, leaving Mitch Marner because the lone Leaf again. Barrie was fast to catch Buchnevich, however not cease him inside the guidelines. On the free shot, Buchnevich tried to go between Andersen’s legs … Rielly’s streak with out a purpose has reached 28 video games.

LOOSE LEAFS

The place many in Leafs Nation cringe every time Martin Marincin goes over the boards, Keefe, properly, not a lot. “I’ve seen him play very well,” Keefe mentioned. “He and Holl, in my time in the American League, that was dominant pairing and a big reason why we were able to win a Calder Cup (in 2018). We’ve seen a lot of progression here from Holl. Marincin … this is a good opportunity for him.” … Elliotte Friedman reported on Hockey Night time in Canada that the Leafs could also be procuring, to varied levels, Timashov and the Marlies’ Jeremy Bracco and Ben Harpur. If common supervisor Kyle Dubas can get something tangible for any of the three, all the ability to him … I might have been extra intrigued if Justin Bieber as an alternative had invited Matthews, Marner and Barrie to sing on his subsequent album.

