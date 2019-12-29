Leafs’ goal-scoring ways need to be offset by defensive tightening

Sheldon Keefe’s Maple Leafs can put the puck within the internet.

With one recreation remaining earlier than the calendar turns to 2020, it’s time for the Leafs to tighten up defensively.

Outscoring opponents on the halfway level of the season with regularity offers pleasure for Leafs Nation, however the Leafs — and this isn’t precisely a surprising revelation — aren’t going to go deep into April with the form of chance-trading hockey they’ve been taking part in in latest video games.

The Leafs have carried out effectively offensively underneath Keefe’s steerage, discovering new life on the ability play and demonstrating they’re by no means out of a recreation, successful 12 of 17 for the reason that teaching change on Nov. 20.

A studying curve exists for the defencemen and forwards within the offensive zone. Too many instances up to now few video games the Leafs have given up scoring probabilities after the defencemen soar up, leaving the excessive ahead stranded towards the oncoming assault.

It’s an space that may be cleaned up.

“It’s just figuring out when to pick your spots to be offensive and making sure that you’re not giving up much the other way,” winger Zach Hyman mentioned after the Leafs misplaced 5-Four in time beyond regulation on Saturday towards the New York Rangers.

“There are occasions within the recreation the place do that actually effectively and you may see a shift after shift we’ve got waves of assault coming and the opposite staff will get drained they usually simply throw it into impartial zone, after which we come again with one other line and carry on them.

“That’s after we’re at our greatest. And if we proceed to try this and learn to bottle that up and do it for a full 60, it’s going to be actually harmful.”

Wins have been the norm underneath Keefe — the Leafs had been 10th within the total Nationwide Hockey League standings by Saturday after sitting in 21st on the day Mike Babcock was fired — and the misplaced level versus New York didn’t go with out discover.

“We want to try to catch Boston (eight points ahead of the Leafs through Saturday), so every point does matter,” Hyman mentioned.

MICKEY MISSED

Whereas it might be troublesome to correctly measure the affect of what a teammate brings off the ice in the way in which of intangibles, there’s little question the Leafs are going to overlook Ilya Mikheyev’s presence as he recovers from wrist surgical procedure.

By no means thoughts Mikheyev’s stable play, the 25-year-old ahead rapidly turned common amongst his Leafs teammates for his need to change into a snug piece of the staff off the ice.

“I don’t think you’re going to find a guy in here who can say enough good things about him,” Auston Matthews mentioned. “He has been unbelievable for us.

“His transition in coming from Russia and never talking nice English, he has blended in so effectively with us. You actually get unhappy to see that occur to such an excellent child. That stinks to be out three months however we’re lucky in that it may have been worse.”

Mikheyev’s versatility received’t simply get replaced throughout video games. Ditto for the in-game data offered by defenceman Jake Muzzin, on the sideline with a damaged foot.

“Talking between whistles and all those types of things,” Keefe mentioned in reference to Muzzin. “His presence means a lot.”

LOOSE LEAFS

Martin Marincin will do what he can to make the absence of Muzzin much less painful, however there’s an onus on the pair of Travis Dermott and Cody Ceci to be so much higher than it was towards the Rangers. In seven minutes 34 seconds of ice time collectively at five-on-five play, Dermott and Ceci had been on for 3 objectives towards … Morgan Rielly’s goal-less skid doesn’t make a heck of a whole lot of sense, does it? After scoring a career-high 20 objectives in 2018-19, Rielly has three this season, along with his most up-to-date approaching Oct. 25 towards San Jose, a span of 28 video games. Rielly’s different two objectives got here on Oct. 19 versus Boston. When Rielly was stopped point-blank by Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev in time beyond regulation, it was the defenceman’s 10th shot on aim, establishing a single-game career-high for the 25-year-old. Keefe’s system ought to profit Rielly, who has eight assists in 17 video games for the reason that teaching change. The aim hunch — Rielly’s longest since he went 32 video games with out placing the puck within the internet through the 2016-17 season — can’t final for much longer …The Leafs have been advantageous with placing collectively a six-pack of victories up to now 15 years, however they haven’t been capable of stretch a successful streak to seven video games. When the six-game successful streak ended towards the Rangers, it marked the fifth consecutive six-game win streak that has come to a halt. The Leafs haven’t received seven in a row since Nov. 22-Dec. 6, 2004, once they received eight straight underneath Pat Quinn … Ahead Kenny Agostino and defenceman Timothy Liljegren, each recalled on Saturday from the Toronto Marlies after which scratched towards the Rangers, had been lent to the farm membership on Sunday … After having Sunday off, the Leafs will practise on Monday earlier than heading on the highway for video games in St. Paul, Minn., on New 12 months’s Eve and Winnipeg on Thursday.

