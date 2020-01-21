Leafs great Vaive sees 50 in Matthews’ sights, if not beating his record 54 goals

Rick Vaive was having a nice time on the Maple Leafs’ Blue & White gala on the Royal York earlier this month when he ran into Auston Matthews.

“I said to him, ‘Are you going to break the record?’ ” Vaive mentioned throughout an interview with the Toronto Solar on Monday. “I advised him it was 55 targets (to set a brand new mark). He mentioned, ‘Oh boy, I have a lot of work to do, then.’

“I advised him to simply hold taking part in the best way he’s taking part in and he’ll seemingly do it.”

Whereas Matthews is steaming towards turning into simply the fourth participant in Leafs historical past to attain 50 targets in a season — he’ll want 16 within the Leafs’ remaining 33 video games, as soon as the bye week concludes, to hit the milestone — there’s no query that beating the Leafs’ staff document of 54 targets is also attainable for Matthews.

With 34 targets within the Leafs’ first 49 video games, Matthews is on tempo for 57.

In the course of the 1981-82 season, Vaive turned the primary Leaf to attain 50 targets, ending with 54; seasons of 51 and 52 targets by Vaive adopted in successive years.

Dave Andreychuk completed the 1992-93 season with 54 targets, however 29 of these got here with Buffalo earlier than he was traded to Toronto. The next season, Andreychuk scored 53 for the Leafs.

Between Vaive’s run of three 50-goal seasons and Andreychuk’s two-year run, Gary Leeman scored 51 targets in 1989-90.

Vaive absolutely expects Matthews to push his title off the highest of the checklist in some unspecified time in the future, whether or not it’s this season or within the close to future.

“He is a great player — he has great vision, he has an unbelievable shot, great release,” Vaive mentioned. “No one needs their information damaged, let’s face it. I’m not going to fake I’m cheering for him to interrupt the document, but when he does, that may be nice.

“It’s the outdated cliche — information are supposed to be damaged, and it has been 38 years. With the power he has, I can’t think about within the subsequent three or 4 years he wouldn’t have the ability to surpass it, if he doesn’t do it this 12 months.”

Vaive simply recalled these days in March 1982 as he obtained nearer to 50 targets. The Leafs’ document was 48, completed by Frank Mahovlich throughout the 1960-61 season, although Vaive didn’t notice it.

With seven video games remaining, Vaive had 45 targets. In opposition to Chicago on March 22, Vaive scored 4 to interrupt Mahovlich’s document.

Vaive obtained his 50th two nights later in a win in opposition to St. Louis, then scored one purpose in 4 of the Leafs’ remaining 5 video games to reach at 54.

“At around 45, the media started talking about it, and I remember thinking, ‘Wait a minute, there’s a lot of great players who played in Toronto, and no one had ever scored 50?’ ” Vaive mentioned. “I was kind of shocked. After I got 49, Frank came to the rink the next day and congratulated me and I had a picture taken with him. That was pretty cool.”

Vaive turned the primary Leaf to attain 50 when he deposited a go from Invoice Derlago behind Blues goalie Mike Liut throughout a Toronto energy play within the first interval at Maple Leaf Gardens on March 24. The Leafs’ victory that evening was simply their 20th of 1981-82, and they didn’t win once more that season.

“A special night, no question,” Vaive mentioned. “It was like, wow, you made history. I had some family in town and it was great to go out after to celebrate with teammates.”

Vaive mentioned he had just one disappointment from that point. Leafs proprietor Harold Ballard, usually miserly, couldn’t be bothered to congratulate Vaive.

“I was pretty proud of scoring 50,” Vaive mentioned, “but that was Harold.”

Matthews gained’t obtain comparable therapy from Vaive if he will get to 55.

“Hopefully, I would be at the game,” Vaive mentioned, “and I would be the first guy to congratulate him and have a picture taken with him and say, ‘Hey, great job.’ Because I know how hard it is.”

VAIVE RECALLS USING ‘LOG’ TO SET LEAFS RECORDS

Of the adjustments within the NHL since Rick Vaive scored 54 targets for the Maple Leafs within the 1981-82 season, one stands proud.

It’s, uh, about Vaive’s stick in comparison with the lighter composite sticks the gamers use now.

“I played with a log,” Vaive mentioned, recalling his Titan mannequin. “And I kept breaking them, so I told them to make the shaft thicker and stronger. It got to the point where the shaft was almost square. And it had very little curve.”

When Vaive considers the adjustments within the recreation, he figures it goes each methods.

“We got hooked and held and grabbed and cross-checked,” Vaive mentioned. “You couldn’t get rebounds in entrance since you can be in your ass earlier than you had an opportunity to.

“At present, you will get these rebounds, however the goalies are greater, they’ve greater gear.

“I imagine anyone who might accomplish 50 targets a number of instances (as Vaive did) might do it in any decade, all issues being equal.”

