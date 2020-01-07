Leafs have no answer for McDavid as point streak ends at 10 games

Connor McDavid wasn’t going to remain quiet without end in his residence city.

Held to at least one help in his three earlier visits to Scotiabank Area, the Edmonton Oilers celebrity beat up on the Maple Leafs on Monday evening, recording a objective and three assists within the Oilers’ 6-Four win.

There haven’t been many troublesome losses for the Leafs within the Sheldon Keefe period. The loss to the Oilers received’t erase the nice that has include Keefe as coach — in spite of everything, it was simply the sixth time the Leafs have misplaced in 21 video games with Keefe in cost — however it stung nonetheless, the best way McDavid was in a position to take management at instances.

McDavid put an exclamation mark on his night when he danced previous Morgan Rielly and roofed a shot over Michael Hutchinson at 11:26 of the third interval. Till then, the Leafs may need had a shot at coming again.

Among the many Leafs who have been dominated by McDavid have been Justin Holl, Martin Marincin and the road of captain John Tavares between William Nylander and Alex Kerfoot. These 5 Leafs had little in the best way of reply for the very best participant within the Nationwide Hockey League.

Toronto’s level streak (9-Zero-1) ended at 10 video games because it fell for the primary time in regulation since Dec. 12 at Calgary, and within the midst of the loss, Frederik Andersen was pulled for the second time this season.

With the Leafs down three, Auston Matthews scored his 29th objective on an influence play with underneath seven minutes remaining.

The Leafs had received seven in a row in opposition to the Oilers in Toronto, with Edmonton’s earlier win approaching Dec. 2, 2010.

A rally by the Leafs throughout the second interval, bringing them to inside one objective, was deadened when Leon Draisaitl scored at 6:36 of the third as Holl served a high-sticking minor. That objective was the primary the Leafs had allowed within the third interval in six video games.

For many who haven’t been following the Leafs carefully in current weeks, it may need appeared they have been finished when Alex Chiasson fired a shot previous Hutchinson at 13:41 of the second, giving the Oilers a Four-1 lead.

To not point out, too, that earlier within the interval, the Leafs failed to attain throughout a 5-on-Three energy play that spanned one minute 23 seconds.

With the Leafs’ firepower, counting them out of any recreation could be silly, however it wasn’t the celebs who obtained Toronto to inside a objective by the tip of the second interval.

Frederik Gauthier broke to the web and put a go from Mason Marchment over a susceptible Mike Smith at 16:22, marking Marchment’s first level within the NHL; Adam Brooks additionally assisted for his second NHL level.

After which it was the third line’s flip, with Pierre Engvall getting credit score at 19:13 after a shot by Holl pinballed off Engvall’s skate, off an Oiler and previous Smith.

Engvall had arrange Jason Spezza at 2:24 of the second, offering the Leafs with some life after the Oilers scored twice within the first two minutes of the interval to take a Three-Zero lead. Darnell Nurse scored on a feed from McDavid at 34 seconds, and at 1:45, Andersen’s evening was finished after an open Kailer Yamamoto snapped the puck previous him.

Andersen was finished after going through 19 Oilers photographs, and he was not thrilled with the flip of occasions, slamming his masks to the bottom as soon as he sat down on the finish of the Leafs bench.

The Leafs managed to maintain the NHL’s No. 1 energy play from scoring within the first interval, on two alternatives, however different areas of Toronto’s recreation weren’t as sharp within the opening 20 minutes.

The Oilers led 1-Zero on a objective by Oscar Klefbom at 7:51, coming when a shot from the purpose obtained by and previous a screened Andersen.

The Leafs gave up 17 photographs within the interval — probably the most they’ve allowed within the first underneath Keefe in his 21 video games — and 16 of these got here whereas the groups performed 5 on 5. McDavid had 5 of them.

[email protected]

twitter.com/koshtorontosun