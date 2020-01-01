Leafs kiss 2019 goodbye with another victory under Keefe

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Not a nasty method for the Maple Leafs to hit the mid-point of the 2019-20 common season.

And Comfortable New 12 months certainly.

The Leafs proceed to develop beneath Sheldon Keefe, and proceed to win hockey video games whereas adjusting to a higher-tempo, offensively pushed system, the newest victory a Four-1 conquer the Minnesota Wild on New 12 months’s Eve.

Few groups can say afterward they loved a never-in-doubt win, however the Leafs might declare as a lot on Tuesday on the Xcel Power Middle, constructing off a robust first interval to enhance to 13-Four-1 since Keefe changed Mike Babcock as coach.

General, the Leafs are 22-14-5 and with 49 factors will begin 2020 in second place within the Atlantic Division.

The victory, the Leafs’ ninth in 11 video games, was highlighted by one more objective from Auston Matthews, giving him 27 and placing him on tempo for 54. Actually, if Matthews stays wholesome, he’ll set a career-high, his highest output coming three seasons in the past when he scored 40 targets.

As it’s, Matthews completed the calendar yr with 50 targets in 91 video games, together with playoffs.

Captain John Tavares sealed the win when he scored into an empty Wild web with 25 seconds to play.

Matthews gave the the Leafs a Three-Zero lead at eight:34 of the second on an influence play, ending a tic-tac-toe feed from William Nylander.

The Wild received on the scoreboard at 11:46 on an influence play when Ryan Suter, from the purpose, beat a screened Frederik Andersen.

The Leafs, who play in Winnipeg in opposition to the Jets on Thursday, couldn’t have performed a a lot tidier first interval.

Not solely did Toronto take a 2-Zero lead into the intermission on targets by Alex Kerfoot and Nylander, it killed off two penalties and held the Wild to simply two photographs on objective whereas the groups performed 5 on 5.

Kerfoot opened the scoring at 5:55 not lengthy after Wild ahead Zach Parise turned the puck over to Nylander. The Leafs stored management and Tavares finally discovered Kerfoot, who snapped a shot over goaltender Devan Dubnyk’s catching glove.

Nylander scored with 31 seconds remaining within the interval. Tyson Barrie, behind the objective line, received the puck to the entrance of the web the place Matthews jammed away at it. Dubnyk received circled, and earlier than he might get set once more, Nylander put the puck within the open web.

The Leafs misplaced Travis Dermott for a piece of the second interval after he absorbed a success from Marcus Foligno. Dermott returned for the beginning of the third interval.

Toronto outshot Minnesota 29-27.

ALL-STAR THOUGHTS

Matthews will signify the Leafs within the NHL all-star sport for the fourth yr in a row, and no, he’s not getting bored with the expertise.

And on the age of 22, Matthews isn’t wherever close to attempting to beg off from the weekend. Washington Capitals celebrity Alex Ovechkin is skipping the all-star festivities for the second yr in a row, whereas Detroit Crimson Wings ahead Dylan Larkin advised reporters on Tuesday that although he’s Detroit’s candidate for Final Man In voting, he would quite have the remaining than head to St. Louis for the all-star festivities.

Matthews’ household enjoys the weekend as a lot as he does, however he can see the benefit in having these days to go on a fast trip and chill out.

“I understand both sides of it,” Matthews mentioned. “A man like Ovie wanting that further relaxation, profitable means probably the most.

“For me, it’s nonetheless fairly cool to go. It’s an amazing honour.”

That Andersen, heading to his first all-star sport, might be going will make the occasion that rather more memorable for Matthews.

“Absolutely,” Matthews mentioned. “Very deserving. You could have made an argument for him last year as well. The fact that we’re going to be going, we’re pretty stoked about it.”

LOOSE LEAFS

Keefe didn’t need to be advised that Adam Brooks performed simply 4 minutes 50 seconds in his NHL debut on Saturday. “I thought he was good and I talked to him about the fact that I lost his line there for good chunks of the game,” Keefe mentioned. “It’s on me, not on him. The nice thing I saw him doing was skating and playing with confidence. He’s skating at a higher level now than he has been that I’ve seen him in this time in pro.” … The Toronto Marlies ended the calendar yr on a bitter observe, shedding Four-1 to Cleveland on Tuesday on the Coca-Cola Coliseum. Kenny Agostino scored the Marlies objective, whereas Kasimir Kaskisuo made 32 saves. Toronto, which dropped to 19-10-2-1, subsequent performs on Friday in Syracuse.

