Leafs look forward to break, but realize two points against Chicago come first

Zach Hyman is heading to California, backup goalie Michael Hutchinson goes to Winnipeg to fulfill his new child niece and William Nylander goes at Augusta with a few of his Maple Leafs teammates.

There’s one merchandise remaining on the agenda for the Leafs, nonetheless, earlier than they scatter for his or her bye week.

A few vital factors will likely be on the board when the Leafs pay host to the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday evening at Scotiabank Enviornment, the Leafs’ final recreation till Jan. 27, once they tackle the Nashville Predators to start out a two-game journey.

“It’s a mental task here today to stay focused,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe stated after the membership met on Saturday. “We talked about it this morning.

“I can discuss all of it that I need, it’s actually on them to make the choice that this recreation is vital. Definitely, it’s. The puck will drop and we’ll discover out.”

The Leafs began the day in third place within the Atlantic Division with 57 factors, two forward of the Florida Panthers, who face the last-place Detroit Crimson Wings on Saturday evening. The Leafs have been struggling a bit, going 1-2-2 of their previous 5 video games.

Chicago goes into the sport with three consecutive wins, and with a milestone in sight for celebrity winger Patrick Kane. The 31-year-old wants two factors to develop into the 90th participant in Nationwide Hockey League historical past to document 1,000 in his profession.

“It would be special (to get it done) close to home,” stated Kane, a local of Buffalo. “I played a lot of hockey growing up in the Toronto area and Canada in general. It would be fun to do it tonight. I think it would cap off a special weekend.”

It wouldn’t be a shock if Kane reaches the mark on Saturday. In 18 profession video games towards Toronto, Kane has 29 factors (14 targets and 15 assists).

Frederik Andersen will begin in internet for the Leafs. Corey Crawford will get the decision for the Blackhawks.

“It will be a good test for us on the defensive side of things to make sure we’re taking care of the puck,” Hyman stated. “You have to be aware when you are on the ice against (Kane). Guys like that want the puck all the time and they tend to find areas on the ice where they disappear and guys can find them.”

Keefe acknowledged it’s doable there could possibly be lineup adjustments for the Leafs. There was no scheduled morning skate, however amongst these on the ice have been Hutchinson, forwards Frederik Gauthier and Dmytro Timashov and defenceman Jake Muzzin, who’s recovering from a damaged proper foot and is aiming to play in Nashville as soon as the break ends.

Lingering minor accidents might trigger Keefe to make a lineup change or two, he indicated, however didn’t get particular.

Keefe, his spouse Jackie and their two younger sons are headed south for the break, able to chill on a seaside and reconnect.

“It has been a whirlwind,” Keefe stated of his first two months as Leafs coach. “Issues have settled into a reasonably good routine. A part of (getting away on the break) is me recharging, however a part of it’s simply reconnecting with my household. That’s been the most important problem for me when it comes to how the schedule is totally different.

“The American League is a weekend league, numerous afternoon video games, family-friendly. It has been so much tougher for me to attach and spend time collectively. Christmas was likelihood for that, this will likely be totally different, I do know my spouse and children are wanting ahead to it.”

