Leafs’ Mikheyev has wrist surgery, out at least three months

The Maple Leafs obtained some harsh information on Saturday morning to take the celebration out of the vacation season.

The Leafs introduced that ahead Ilya Mikheyev had profitable surgical procedure to restore an artery and tendons in his proper wrist that have been severed throughout an time beyond regulation win in Newark towards the New Jersey Devils on Friday night time.

Mikheyev, identified affectionately because the Soup Man after stating in October his love of soup, is anticipated to make a full restoration. The kicker is extra correct timeline for his return to the Leafs lineup received’t be supplied for one more three months.

Mikheyev was damage within the third interval of the Leafs’ 5-Four victory when he got here into contact with the skate of Devils ahead Jesper Bratt. Mikheyev knew he was injured and skated on to the dressing room, shedding his glove as he made his means off the ice.

Mikheyev has been a revelation for the Leafs after signing a one-year entry-level contract with Toronto final Could, and never solely as a result of he has 23 factors (eight objectives and 15 assists) in 39 video games, good for fourth amongst all Nationwide Hockey League rookies.

The 25-year-old has been a wise, interchangeable piece among the many ahead traces, becoming in wherever coach Sheldon Keefe and predecessor Mike Babcock have used him, and has been useful in killing penalties.

The Leafs stated in a press release that Mikheyev will stay in hospital in Newark for additional monitoring earlier than returning to Toronto.

The Leafs, 12-Four in 16 video games since Keefe was employed, play host to the New York Rangers on Saturday night time at Scotiabank Area. The Leafs didn’t maintain a morning skate, so any lineup modifications received’t be identified till later within the afternoon.

Barring one other recall from the Toronto Marlies, Adam Brooks may make his NHL debut towards the Rangers.

