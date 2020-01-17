Leafs need a win before break

The Maple Leafs are in search of a clear break.

As in a win on Saturday towards Chicago to enter a protracted NHL all-star recreation hiatus with a extra strong playoff positioning, reasonably than stew about giving additional hope to 4 fellow Japanese groups sitting proper behind.

It is going to additionally finish a stretch of six residence video games since Jan. four, of which the Leafs have gained simply 4 thus far, although they did squeeze out a few time beyond regulation factors.

“That would be a longer (sour) taste,” agreed winger Zach Hyman because the Leafs labored out Friday at a west finish multi-pad whereas the Blackhawks arrange subsequent door. “In the regular season, you lose a game, you usually play right after. This is a little different. In the standings, things are tight.”

A lot was fabricated from getting some traction at SBA this month, after they settled in following 5 straight street victories over New Yr’s.

However a loss would additionally drop Sheldon Keefe’s workforce under .500 at residence (at the moment 12-5-7). They haven’t put in lots of clunkers on Bay St., however nor do they want further worries a few droop as soon as they scatter to sunny climes for every week, returning to follow Jan. 25 in Nashville to face the Predators after which the Dallas Stars.

“Every time you’re going into a break, you want to finish off on a high note,” mentioned coach Keefe. “It gives everyone a little better feeling leaving the rink. We also just want to finish our week on a positive note. We’ve been able to get three of four points after a tough week previous. We want to be on the right side of it.”

Each the Leafs and Hawks have had latest misfortune with accidents, however the latter are hanging round for wildcard rivalry and commenced their journey with wins in Montreal and Ottawa. Saturday units up one other showdown between main scorers Auston Matthews and Patrick Kane, and the Nylander brothers, William of the Leafs, Alex of the Hawks.

“Every time we play these guys, it makes for a pretty exciting game, high scoring,” forecasted Matthews. “(Kane) seems to get better and better every year despite (being aged 31). Year in, year out he’s up at the top of the leaderboard. A lot of the pre scout is centred around 88 (Kane).”

Keefe solely spared gamers similar to Matthews and Mitch Marner from Friday’s follow as they have been in 25-minute territory the evening earlier than within the shootout loss to Calgary.

It’s unlikely the Leafs maintain a full skate Saturday morning, so it’s onerous to substantiate if the adjustments made on proper wing within the third interval, Hyman, Andreas Johnsson and Pierre Engvall all shifting round, will maintain.

Keefe had mentioned a lot of the switches have been an effort to spur Johnsson again to 100% confidence as he was the primary again from a sequence of shot block foot accidents.

