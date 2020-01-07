Leafs prospect Sandin fine with continuing to grow with Marlies after terrific world junior

Let Rasmus Sandin proceed to ripen.

That’s the outlook the Maple Leafs will carry ahead with their high prospect after Sandin starred for Sweden on the 2020 world junior.

The 19-year-old was chosen because the event’s greatest defenceman, recording 10 factors (three objectives and 7 assists) in seven video games as Sweden received the bronze medal.

Sandin is again with the Toronto Marlies, leading to disappointment for a pocket of Leafs Nation that figured Sandin has demonstrated sufficient to be recalled to the Leafs.

So, for now, Sandin stays with the Marlies.

“That’s the plan,” Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe stated on Tuesday. “He’s an essential participant for our future, however we really feel like we’ve been going fairly properly right here as a gaggle (even) with out (Jake) Muzzin (nursing a damaged foot).

“We acknowledge whether or not it’s (Timothy) Liljegren or Sandin, that each guys are proper there they usually’re taking part in heaps. They’re a part of issues with us and we’re keeping track of what’s taking place and we’re speaking lots.

“We all know they’re solely a name away if we have to make a change or add someone due to harm.”

Sandin wasn’t crestfallen to study he wouldn’t be promoted to the Nationwide Hockey League.

“You want to play up there, but my focus is to play back here with the Marlies and that’s where I am right now,” Sandin stated on Tuesday. “I’m not trying to look ahead too much.”

There’s by no means a assure that gamers loaned to their respective nation for the world junior from an expert membership will dominate, however that’s what Sandin did within the Czech Republic, main all defencemen in scoring.

“I think I met my expectations pretty well,” Sandin stated. “It was extra concerning the crew. We needed to go in and get the gold medal and we didn’t do this, however individually I believe performed fairly properly.

“It gave me fairly good confidence. I’m able to get again at it.”

The Leafs who watched from afar have been impressed.

“When you get sent to that tournament and are expected to dominate, and then go do it, when you leave there you know you’re done with that level of hockey,” centre Jason Spezza stated. “He established he is without doubt one of the greatest gamers in his age group and now he has to have that consistency at professional, which from all accounts seems like he’s doing.

“There’s little doubt he’s going to be an NHL participant and possibly for a very long time. He fits how we wish to play. It’s only a matter of when and the place and the way they see him working greatest.”

Stated defenceman Morgan Rielly: “I hope he really benefits from it. He should have all the confidence in the world. It’s huge.”

Sandin acquired his ft moist with the Leafs out of coaching camp, averaging 12 minutes 13 seconds in six video games earlier than he was despatched to the Marlies. He noticed the positives that would come from taking part in on the Leafs’ third pair or logging a majority of the minutes on the blue line with the farm crew.

“It was just good to be around the big names (with the Leafs in October) and great hockey players and just see how they act on and off the ice, I learned a lot from that,” Sandin stated. “But at the same time, coming down and playing a lot, it gives you a lot of confidence. That’s how you build your game. Both ways are good, but right now I’m with Marlies and I’m excited for that.”

If Sandin performed in a 10th recreation for the Leafs this season, the primary yr of his entry-level contract will kick in.

We all know this: In some unspecified time in the future, Sandin can have one other alternative to study below Keefe, whose steering with the Marlies helped Sandin prosper after the Leafs selected him 29th total in 2018.

“He had a really good impact on my performance last year and this year as well (before Keefe was promoted on Nov. 20, replacing Mike Babcock),” Sandin stated. “He let me play my recreation. Coming into the American League as an 18-year-old is just not the simplest factor, however he gave me ice time and he trusted me.

“I’ve been proud of how I’ve had him as a coach.”

World junior recollections etched in bronze cherished by Sandin

Humorous, however the bumps and bruises Rasmus Sandin obtained as he was whacked and slashed by lesser opponents in the course of the 2020 world junior aren’t what he’ll keep in mind most concerning the event.

Better recollections have been made for the Maple Leafs prospect.

“Getting the (bronze) medal,” Sandin stated. “And spending the night (after beating Finland 3-2 for third place on Sunday) with all my teammates, and that being my last national junior team tournament.”

The bronze marked simply the second medal that Sweden, which repeatedly owns the group stage, has received within the occasion previously six years, coming after a silver in 2018.

An extra time loss to Russia within the semis denied Sweden an opportunity to play for gold.

“I can’t really say I’m not remembering the loss against Russia,” Sandin stated, “but it was a great tournament for me and I’m really happy I got to play it.”

[email protected]

twitter.com/koshtorontosun