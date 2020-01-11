Leafs relieved that Marlies’ assistant coach Davison on the road to recovery

SUNRISE, Fla. — A sigh of aid got here from the Maple Leafs dressing room on Saturday with the information that Toronto Marlies assistant coach Rob Davison has been launched from hospital.

The 39-year-old Davison, the Leafs confirmed on Saturday, suffered a protracted grand mal seizure, witnessed by gamers and workers, within the dressing room on the HEB Heart in Cedar Park, Texas previous to a scheduled recreation between the Marlies and Texas Stars on Friday evening.

Davison was saved in a single day in a neighborhood hospital, and as soon as his situation stabilized on Saturday, he was discharged. Davison is returning to Toronto and will likely be away from the Marlies, who forfeited the sport to Texas on Friday evening, from the crew indefinitely.

“It was tough news (last night) for sure, but it does seem like he’s doing well,” stated Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, who had Davison on his workers with the Marlies. “I’m pleased with how issues labored out and by way of how the group dealt with it.

“Appeared just like the gamers, having skilled that, it put them in a troublesome place. The excellent news is that they had been in a position to take care of it and he’s doing higher right this moment.”

Leafs defenceman Travis Dermott, in his last season with the Marlies, realized below Davison.

“Reading that news this morning when I woke up was pretty tough, shocking, because you don’t expect anything like that,” Dermott stated. “You take a step back. I talked to our doc when I came in and he let me know that everything was good. Robbie is a guy who everybody loves. Always brings good energy.”

After travelling to Florida on Friday and having fun with a time off the ice, the Leafs practised on Saturday on the BB&T Heart forward of their recreation towards the Florida Panthers on Sunday evening.

Winger Andreas Johnsson is sort of again after lacking the previous 15 video games with a leg damage, and took turns with Dmytro Timashov on the fourth line on Saturday.

When Johnsson returns to the lineup, although, is to be decided.

“Not sure exactly where that’s at,” Keefe stated. “He is day to day, so we’ll make a decision with the medical team and with (Johnsson) and whether it makes sense to play tomorrow or give him a little more time.”

Mentioned Johnsson: “They (told me) that the pain is probably not going to go away for a while, but it feels good on the ice.”

The Leafs have misplaced their previous two video games, however have been glorious on the street below Keefe, going 10-Three in 13 video games.

The Panthers are Three-Three of their previous six video games.

