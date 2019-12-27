Leafs’ Trevor Moore out again, Hutchinson to start vs. Devils

NEWARK, N.J. — The calendar yr that started with a lot promise for Trevor Moore ends with him out of the Maple Leafs’ lineup indefinitely.

A yr after working his manner up from the Marlies, making his NHL debut and arising on the anniversary of his first purpose subsequent week, he’s sidelined with a concussion. After 4 weeks on the shelf with a shoulder damage, the winger apparently took a bump in follow and although he made it into the Dec. 21 recreation towards Detroit and appeared superb, he suggested coach Sheldon Keefe earlier than the afternoon recreation towards Carolina two days later that he didn’t really feel nicely.

It was hoped the three-day Christmas break would enhance his situation, however he was not at Friday’s follow in Toronto previous to the night recreation right here versus the Devils.

“No time line,” Keefe mentioned of Moore’s outlook. “We’ll have to see how things go from here. It’s unfortunate when he’s put in so much work coming back from his shoulder and we were excited. But these things happen and now we have to support him.”

Keefe additionally had the long-awaited post-Christmas replace on winger Andreas Johnsson’s leg damage, imprecise as it’s, the Swede lacking since blocking a shot on Dec. four towards Colorado.

“He’s out of the cast now and taking the next step, but in terms of a time line, there is none.”

With Moore lowering the Leafs to a close to minimal lineup, Toronto summoned ahead Adam Brooks and defenceman Martin Marincin on Friday as the vacation roster freeze ended and the membership ready for back-to-back video games this weekend and a street journey to Minnesota and Winnipeg subsequent week. Brooks and Marincin have been on a yo-yo the previous few video games from the farm, however haven’t performed for the mum or dad staff.

As anticipated, Michael Hutchinson begins Friday towards the Devils and Frederik Andersen will play at dwelling versus the New York Rangers Saturday. Not having his No. 1 goalie follow, then fly and play the identical day was most likely at the back of Keefe’s thoughts, too.

“We just thought it was a chance to give Freddy an extra day,” Keefe mentioned, including the Leafs checked out a number of methods to cope with the CBA mandated ‘no practice’ rule on Boxing Day, however agreed it was finest to collect everybody in Toronto for a mid-morning exercise.

Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Tyson Barrie discovered some ice on Thursday, with none aside from Canadian pop music celebrity Justin Bieber. An extended-standing invitation to some Leafs to come back to his hometown of Stratford, Ont., was fulfilled because the trio performed with Bieber and a bunch of household and associates on the William Allman rink.

Bieber, who wore Leafs gear, had a lot of social media photos of the occasion and had 10-year-old half-brother Jaxon on the ice, too.

“It was great, a lot of fun,” Matthews advised reporters Friday morning. “I’ve never been to that part of Ontario, so it was cool to see where he grew up and meet a lot of buddies he grew up with.”

Barrie, one of many latest Leafs, had by no means met the entertainer.

“Auston had been talking to him for awhile and they wanted to set something up,” Barrie mentioned. “I just got the invite and it was something I really couldn’t turn down. It was nice to get out there (after two and a half days off).”

[email protected]