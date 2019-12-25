Leander Paes To Retire From Professional Tennis In 2020

Indian tennis icon Leander Paes on Wednesday introduced that he’ll deliver the curtains down on his illustrious profession in 2020, which can be his farewell season on the Professional-circuit. His cabinet overflowing with a whole bunch of trophies, that embrace 18 coveted Grand Slam doubles titles, the 46-year-old has been enduring a lean patch for a while. Paes, who’s probably the most profitable doubles participant within the historical past of Davis Cup with 44 wins, not too long ago dropped out of top-100 for the primary time in 19 years. “I want to announce 2020 as my farewell year as a pro tennis player,” Paes wrote in a press release, which he posted on his twitter deal with.

#OneLastRoar pic.twitter.com/WwALCVF5LO — Leander Paes (@Leander) December 25, 2019

“I am looking forward to the 2020 tennis calendar where I will be playing a few select tournaments, travelling with my team and celebrating with all my friends and fans around the world,” the assertion learn additional.

“It is all of you who have inspired me to become me and I want to take this year to say “Thank You” to you.” India’s Davis Cup hero thanked his mother and father Dr Vece Paes and Jennifer, each of whom represented India on the highest stage, for giving him sports activities genes.

“I want to thank my parents for their genetics, guidance, discipline, environment they created and unconditional love they’ve always shown me throughout my life, I would not be who I am without your unstinting support and belief in me, I love you.”

He additionally thanked his two elder sisters and daughter Aiana. Paes requested followers to share their favorite reminiscences of him through the years utilizing #one final roar.

“2020 is going to be an emotional one and I look forward to seeing all of you out there rolling with me. It has been an honour being your lionheart,” he concluded.