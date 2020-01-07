Leapord That Killed Teen, 5 Others In UP Shot Dead By Angry Villagers

Man-animal battle has typically been reported in a number of UP districts. (Representational)

Bijnor:

A bunch of indignant villagers of Bhogpur in Bijnor district brief lifeless a leopard, hours after the large cat attacked a 14-year-old boy and killed him on Monday.

Six folks, together with , have been killed in leopard assaults within the district since November.

In keeping with reviews, the villagers cordoned off a sugarcane discipline and started combing the sector once they noticed the large cat crouching in a nook. They shot the leopard and dragged the carcass to the village.

Senior officers, together with district Justice of the Peace Ramakant Pandey, Najibabad SDM Sangita and SP (metropolis) Laxmi Nivas Mishra reached the village with numerous policemen.

The boy’s physique has been despatched to district hospital for post-mortem and a autopsy was additionally carried out on the leopard.

The leopard was an grownup male, about seven years outdated.

Najibabad divisional forest officer Manoj Kumar Shukla mentioned, “The leopard killed Prashant Kumar, 14, of Bhogpur village. Later, villagers shot the big cat dead. The boy’s family will be given Rs 5 lakh as compensation.”

SP (metropolis) Mishra mentioned case will probably be registered on this connection primarily based on the criticism of forest authorities.

In keeping with officers, Prashant Kumar, son of Jai Prakash, was a category 7 pupil on the authorities major faculty. He had left faculty after taking his noon meal. The college is positioned on the outskirts of Bhogpur village, close to sugarcane fields.

He was strolling in direction of the sugarcane discipline when a male leopard immediately emerged from the cane stalks, pounced on him, dragged him into the sector and killed him.

A passerby, who witnessed the assault and tried to rescue the boy, was additionally injured.

As information of the boy’s demise unfold within the village, a whole bunch of villagers, together with the deceased’s household, picked up their weapons and went to the cane discipline the place the killer leopard was mentioned to be hiding.

In the meantime, the Fundamental Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Mahesh Chandra has arrange an inquiry and sought an evidence from faculty workers of Bhogpur as to why the coed was out throughout the faculty time.

The BSA mentioned all academics had already been instructed to not permit any pupil to play on its floor or go close to the cane fields alone.