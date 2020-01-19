Leaving drinks? Prince Harry is spotted for the first time since his Megxit deal was revealed

By James Gant For Mailonline

Printed: 15:33 EST, 19 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:48 EST, 19 January 2020

Prince Harry has been noticed for the primary time since his Megxit deal was revealed as he headed to an upmarket restaurant in London.

The Duke of Sussex was sporting a gray blazer, black trousers and blue suede footwear as he walked into The Ivy on the King’s Street in Chelsea.

He was joined by his son’s godfather Mark Dyer – who donned a blue go well with – and a bunch of minders.

The restaurant, which has principal meals costing as much as £32.95, is a stones throw away from the place he dined on Friday night time with seven mates in Fulham.

The Queen final night time introduced Harry and Meghan will step down from Royal duties within the Spring, as they give the impression of being to forge a brand new life in Canada.

Below the phrases of the historic deal thrashed out at Sandringham yesterday, the pair, who can be often called Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, will successfully depart ‘The Agency’ fully.

The transfer will see Harry drop all of his official army positions and the couple will even spend nearly all of their time in North America, a supply informed ITV.

On Friday Harry dined for round three hours at Brook Home Pub in Fulham forward of the bombshell announcement.

He wore a gray polo shirt to the New King’s Street venue and was mentioned to have been performing like a ‘regular’ buyer earlier than leaving at round 11pm.

A witness informed Fabulous: ‘He appeared very pleased, relaxed.

‘He was sat in the midst of seven guys they usually spent few hours laughing and joking.

‘He looks like he was only a regular man having fun with just a few beers and a meal together with his friends.’

The eatery, which sits over the highway from Eel Brook Widespread, provides principal meals of as much as £25 – for the roast Cornish cod.

Harry has beforehand been seen out ingesting down the highway in The Cross Keys in Chelsea, in addition to Bunga Bunga simply over the Thames in Battersea.