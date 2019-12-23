News

LeBron James misses game vs. Nuggets, his 1st of season for Lakers

December 23, 2019
LOS ANGELES — LeBron James gained’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers towards the Denver Nuggets, the primary sport he’s missed this season.

The 34-year-old famous person sat out Sunday night time due to a thoracic muscle pressure. He’s listed as day-to-day and coach Frank Vogel had no estimate on how lengthy James could be out. He was harm in a loss at Indiana on Tuesday after which performed via it in a defeat at Milwaukee two nights later.

James has averaged practically 35 minutes this season, serving to the Western Convention-leading Lakers to a 24-5 begin. He’s averaging 25.eight factors, 7.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists in his 17th season.

Final season, his first with the Lakers, James was restricted to 55 video games due to a groin harm.

Ahead Kyle Kuzma returned Sunday for the Lakers after lacking 5 video games with a sprained left ankle. He additionally missed 4 video games in October with a stress response in the identical ankle.

