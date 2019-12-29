Lee Rigby’s killer ‘works as anti-terror mentor at prison where London Bridge attacker was held’

By Mark Hookham For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 19:34 EST, 28 December 2019 | Up to date: 19:39 EST, 28 December 2019

Fusilier Lee Rigby’s killer Michael Adebolajo is a part of a deradicalisation programme within the jail the place London Bridge attacker Usman Khan was an inmate, it was reported final night time.

Adebolajo, 34, is appearing as an unofficial mentor to inmates at HMP Woodhill in Buckinghamshire, from which Khan was launched in December final 12 months, in accordance with The Solar on Sunday.

He’s serving a life sentence for the horrific homicide of Drummer Rigby in 2013.

Fusilier Lee Rigby’s killer Michael Adebolajo (left) is a part of a deradicalisation programme within the jail the place London Bridge attacker Usman Khan (proper) was an inmate

Adebolajo reportedly renounced extremism final 12 months and apologised to the soldier’s household, claiming that he was ‘brainwashed’ and ‘misinterpreted the Koran’.

Final night time it was claimed that he’s now telling different extremist prisoners at HMP Woodhill that he made a ‘drastic mistake’ and is encouraging them to ‘shun terrorism.’

A supply advised The Solar on Sunday: ‘Michael’s U-turn has been astonishing however he insists he’s on the trail of reform and has been serving to to speak to different prisoners in regards to the significance of staying on the best path.’

The supply additionally claimed that Adebolajo was within the jail similtaneously Usman Khan, the 28-year-old who killed two folks and injured three others in a frenzied stabbing assault by London Bridge final month.

Adebolajo reportedly renounced extremism final 12 months and apologised to the Lee Rigby’s household after killing the soldier (pictured) in 2013

It was final night time not clear whether or not Adebolajo and Khan, who was convicted of a terror offence in 2012 and launched midway by means of his sentence, did overlap at HMP Woodhill.

A supply concerned in deradicalisation work advised The Mail on Sunday: ‘Jail chaplains and imams have been utilizing Adebolajo for instance of somebody who has beenderadicalised.

‘However he has by no means had any one-to-one mentoring with any prisoners in any respect.

‘Adebolajo has been in Woodhill since not less than six months in the past.’

He and confederate Michael Adebowale ran over Drummer Rigby in a automotive exterior his barracks in Woolwich, South-East London, earlier than hacking him to loss of life with knives and a cleaver.

It was final 12 months reported that Adebolajo had needed to put in writing a letter of apology to the household of the soldier.

Fiyaz Mughal, founder and director of Religion Issues, mentioned final night time: ‘Each scrutiny have to be positioned to make sure that all avenues are checked and that the Jail Service will not be being duped.’

Final night time the Ministry of Justice mentioned it couldn’t touch upon the story.