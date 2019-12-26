Leeds v Preston: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

Leeds host Preston in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up all the pieces it’s essential to find out about tips on how to watch the Leeds v Preston sport on TV and on-line.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Month Cross for simply £16.99

Get a NOW TV Sky Sports activities Month Cross simply £20 a month for two months – normally £33.99

What time is Leeds v Preston?

Leeds v Preston will kick off at 5:15pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

watch Leeds v Preston on TV and stay stream

You’ll be able to watch the sport stay on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Major Occasion or on-line by way of the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

Sky prospects can add the Premier League and Soccer channels for simply £18 per 30 days or add the entire sports activities bundle to their deal for simply £23 per 30 days.

Discover out extra about the perfect Sky packages

In case you don’t have Sky, you may watch the match by means of NOW TV. You will get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all without having a contract. NOW TV might be streamed by means of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Seize a Sky Sports activities Day Cross for simply £9.99

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Leeds have been rocked by Fulham final weekend however will probably be decided to bounce again in opposition to play-off contender Preston.

Prediction: Leeds 2-1 Preston