Leeds v Preston: How to watch the Championship on Boxing Day

December 22, 2019
Leeds and Preston go head-to-head within the Championship on Boxing Day

Leeds host Preston in a televised Championship conflict on Boxing Day.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing you must find out about how you can watch the Leeds v Preston recreation on TV and on-line.

What time is Leeds v Preston?

Leeds v Preston will kick off at 5:15pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

Easy methods to watch Leeds v Preston on TV and reside stream

You possibly can watch the sport reside on Sky Sports activities Soccer and Predominant Occasion or on-line through the SkyGo app from 5:00pm.

When you don’t have Sky, you’ll be able to watch the match by way of NOW TV. You may get a Sky Sports activities day cross for £9.99, a week cross for £14.99 or a month cross for £33.99, all while not having a contract. NOW TV may be streamed by way of a pc or apps discovered on most good TVs, telephones and consoles.

Prediction: Leeds – Preston

