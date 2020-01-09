Left Behind Anarchy On University Campuses: BJP’s Himanta Sarma

Himanta Biswa Sarma mentioned rejected claims that he and Sarbananda Sonowal had been booed.

Guwahati:

Amid widespread outrage over the assault on the Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) campus earlier this week, Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused Left events of spreading “anarchy” in academic institutes throughout the nation. He additionally criticised Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s go to to JNU to satisfy these injured within the assault, saying that it has change into a “trend” for movie stars to go to a university or college campus earlier than a giant film launch.

“Left-guided unions have created an atmosphere of intolerance on university campuses. Wherever we have Left-oriented teachers and students, they don’t allow people who don’t subscribe to their ideology into their educational campuses,” Mr Sarma advised reporters in Guwahati.

“However, you can easily deliver a speech at any institute that’s right to the centre. In the past, our Northeast Chief Ministers were not allowed. The Left is (forcing) educational institutions into anarchy,” the Minister added.

Mr Sarma additionally took on former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi for claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a “Hindu Jinnah”. “Hindutva is secular. So, if he says Hindu Jinnah, it cannot be compared. You cannot put secularism, which is Hindutva, with Jinnah, which is communal,” he reasoned.

The BJP chief rejected claims that he and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal had been booed by folks on the Barsapara Cricket Stadium through the India vs Sri Lanka T20I cricket match on Sunday. “The voice in the video has been super-imposed, and we have registered a case to investigate it. It was circulated by a few people,” he mentioned.

Claims that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was skipping the Khelo India Video games in Guwahati over issues that he’ll face protests had been additionally roundly dismissed. “There was no advisory sent to the PMO on the Assam visit. The Prime Minister did not confirm his participation. The Sports Minister will be present instead,” he mentioned.

The third version of the occasion can be held at Sarusajai Stadium from January 10 to 22, with the participation of 6,800 athletes from 37 states and union territories. Northeast scholar unions had warned that whereas they won’t block the occasion itself, PM Modi is bound to face protests if he involves Assam.