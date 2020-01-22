Legacy manages 37-29 win over Loveland

Loveland drops recreation to Legacy in 37-29 loss on Tuesday.

Loveland was lead in scoring by Megan Stackhouse who scored 12 factors, whereas additionally recording three rebounds and three assists. Avery Buhler helped by chipping in eight factors and three rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Legacy heading to play Mountain Vary and Loveland taking over Horizon.

Legacy has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



Extra Colorado Excessive Faculty Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit right this moment



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.