Legal experts warn one VERY simple and common mistake could leave people exposed to fraud this year

By Jackson Barron For Day by day Mail Australia

Printed: 04:49 EST, eight January 2020 | Up to date: 04:49 EST, eight January 2020

Authorized specialists have warned that one easy mistake might depart individuals uncovered to fraud this yr.

Attorneys are urging individuals to jot down ‘2020’ in full when courting paperwork in order that they can’t be altered or manipulated sooner or later.

Paperwork written as DD/MM/YY depart the yr column capable of be altered, giving scammers a chance to alter papers by including two digits after the ’20’ to publish or pre-date the doc.

The Queensland Legislation Society’s fast previous president Invoice Potts instructed The Courier Mail that folks must be cautious of their paperwork to keep away from drama.

‘The potential scorching spots embody wills, authorized and monetary paperwork, the place the date is simply displayed, and likewise it’s essential any belief account authorities do likewise as a result of they might be susceptible to this fraud,’ he mentioned.

‘Higher to be protected than sorry is the mantra.’

The society says individuals ought to solely signal essential paperwork if your entire date is written out in full.