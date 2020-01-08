Legal experts warn one VERY simple and common mistake could leave people exposed to fraud this year

Authorized specialists warn one VERY easy and customary mistake might depart individuals uncovered to fraud this yr
- Attorneys are urging individuals to jot down ‘2020’ in full when courting paperwork
- Dates formatted as DD/MM/YY leaves the yr column capable of be altered
- Individuals ought to solely signal essential paperwork with the date written in full
By Jackson Barron For Day by day Mail Australia
Authorized specialists have warned that one easy mistake might depart individuals uncovered to fraud this yr.
Attorneys are urging individuals to jot down ‘2020’ in full when courting paperwork in order that they can’t be altered or manipulated sooner or later.
Paperwork written as DD/MM/YY depart the yr column capable of be altered, giving scammers a chance to alter papers by including two digits after the ’20’ to publish or pre-date the doc.
The Queensland Legislation Society’s fast previous president Invoice Potts instructed The Courier Mail that folks must be cautious of their paperwork to keep away from drama.
Queensland Legislation Society’s fast previous president Invoice Potts mentioned individuals must be cautious of their essential paperwork
‘The potential scorching spots embody wills, authorized and monetary paperwork, the place the date is simply displayed, and likewise it’s essential any belief account authorities do likewise as a result of they might be susceptible to this fraud,’ he mentioned.
‘Higher to be protected than sorry is the mantra.’
The society says individuals ought to solely signal essential paperwork if your entire date is written out in full.
Specialists suggest courting paperwork with the yr written out in full, and to not signal paperwork with out the date written in full
