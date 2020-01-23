Legend fends off Littleton in 41-17 victory

The Legend Titans simply defeated the Littleton Lions by a rating of 41-17 on Wednesday.

Littleton was lead in scoring by Ava Youngblood-Yazzi who accounted for six factors whereas amassing 4 rebounds. Ashton Haddock had a strong evening, scoring 4 factors.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Legend heading to play Citadel View and Littleton taking up Inexperienced Mountain.

Legend has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.



