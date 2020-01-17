Legendary All-Rounder Bapu Nadkarni Dies, Tendulkar, Gavaskar Pay Tribute

Bapu Nadkarni, 86, died on Friday following old-age associated sickness. He performed 41 Check matches for India through which he scored 1414 runs and grabbed 88 wickets with 6/43 as his finest bowling figures. He was finest recognized for his parsimonious left-arm spin bowling and skill to get maiden overs at will, together with 21 consecutive ones in opposition to England in a Check match in Chennai. Nadkarni was a Mumbai stalwart having performed 191 first-class matches and brought 500 wickets and scored 8880 runs.

The Nashik-born Nadkarni made his Check debut in opposition to New Zealand in Delhi in 1955 and performed his final Check at Auckland in opposition to the identical opponents in 1968 beneath MAK Pataudi’s captaincy.

Legends Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar on Friday supplied their condolences on the previous India all-rounder’s dying. “Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones,” Tendulkar tweeted.

For Gavaskar, it was extra of a private loss as he fondly recollected Nadkarni’s pro-active position as an assistant supervisor who doubled up as a tactician throughout India’s tour of Australia in 1980-81.

“He came as an assistant manager for quite a number of our tours. He was very encouraging. His favourite term was “chhoddo matt” [hang in there]. He was a gritty cricketer despite playing in the days when gloves and thigh pads were not very good, not much protective equipment as you would get hit. But still hang in there as he believed in “chhoddo matt”,’ Gavaskar advised reporters in Rajkot on Friday.

“Each time he was on a tour he was very very useful when it comes to technique. At lunch time or workforce time, he would say do this in case you have been a fielding captain. He would inform deliver this bowler, or ask this bowler to bowl around the wicket. He was implausible. Indian cricket has misplaced an actual champion.”

The enduring opener additionally recalled how Nadkarni helped Sandeep Patil to recuperate rapidly from concussion that he suffered after being hit on the pinnacle by a Len Pascoe bouncer. Patil got here again within the subsequent Check and scored a memorable 174, a knock that was the spotlight of his inconsistent profession.

“He was in all probability the principle man instrumental in having Sandeep Patil come again after a blow on his head. He was the one who stored urging Sandeep that ‘it would not matter, you’re right here and it’s best to exit and bat once more’.

“Bapuji was the assistant manager on the tour. It was only because of him that Sandeep went on to score that 174 in the next Test match because Bapuji was constantly there with him.”