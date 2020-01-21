“Legendary” Mary Kom Motivates Youngsters, Sports Minister Shares Video

Mary Kom, who sealed a spot within the Indian crew for the 2020 Olympic qualifiers, motivated younger gamers whereas seeing them off in a bus for the Khelo India Youth Video games 2020 in Guwahati. Sports activities Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to share a video the place Mary Kom might be seeing speaking to the kids and cheering them up. “Look how legendary Indian Boxer Mary Kom @MangteC motivated the young players in the bus while seing off the players for #KheloIndiaYouthGames2020 at Guwahati,” Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

Watch the video right here:

Look how legendary Indian Boxer Mary Kom @MangteC motivated the younger gamers within the bus whereas seing off the gamers for #KheloIndiaYouthGames2020 at Guwahati. Thanks as soon as once more @flyspicejet for offering a novel flying expertise to the younger athletes! pic.twitter.com/DYpwKjvT4A — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 20, 2020

Mary Kom (51kg), six-time world champion, had defeated Nikhat Zareen in a cut up verdict trial bout to make the Indian crew for Olympic qualifiers scheduled to be performed in China.

After the bout, Mary Kom refused to shake palms with Zareen and later stated that she does not like folks with such nature.

“Why should I shake hands with her? If she wants others to respect her then she should first respect others. I don’t like people with such nature. Just prove your point inside the ring, not outside,” Mary Kom had stated.

The controversy between the 2 boxers started when Nikhat Zareen requested for a trial bout towards Mary Kom.

Zareen had written to the Sports activities Minister asking for a good probability again in October 2019 after the Boxing Federation of India hinted that there might be no trials for the 51 kg class and Mary Kom might be their computerized choice.