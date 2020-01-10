Legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart dead at 67

Neil Peart, the virtuoso-like drummer and highly-literate lyricist for ’70s Toronto prog-rock band Rush, has died on the age of 67 from mind most cancers.

Regardless of the trio — rounded out by singer-bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson — retiring as a band after their R40 Stay tour completed in 2015, information of Peart’s dying was nonetheless stunning when it got here late Friday afternoon like a bolt out of the blue.

The one trace that Peart, who additionally wrote books, was battling any bodily illnesses got here in Rush’s 2016 documentary, Time Stand Nonetheless, when it was revealed that he was in monumental bodily ache by means of a lot of the final tour, together with an agonizing foot an infection.



Rush drummer Neil Peart, seen right here with the bands singer-bassist Geddy Lee left) and guitarist Alex Lifeson proper), died from mind most cancers on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. File picture)

He had been quietly battling mind most cancers for the final three years, reported Rolling Stone, who quoted Elliot Mintz, a spokesperson for the Peart household.

Peart truly died Tuesday, three days earlier than information of his dying broke.

After Rush packed up touring, Peart stated he wished to spend extra time together with his spouse, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.

His life had earlier been marked by a double tragedy.

Peart’s 19-year-old daughter, Selena, died in a single-car accident driving college in Toronto on Aug. 10, 1997, and simply 5 months later, Selena’s mom, Jackie — Peart’s common-law spouse of 23 years — was identified with terminal most cancers and died shortly after.

His response was to briefly retire and go on a solitary motorbike journey throughout the U.S. earlier than remarrying in 2000 and returning to Rush a yr later.



Ghost Rider: Travels On The Therapeutic Street by Neil Peart.

Peart positioned No. four on Rolling Stone’s best drummers of all time solely behind Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham, The Who’s Keith Moon and Cream’s Ginger Baker.

A local of Port Dalhousie, Ont., Peart initially auditioned for Rush in 1974 to interchange unique drummer John Rutsey simply two weeks earlier than the group’s first U.S. tour.



Neil Peart of Rush acting at RBC Bluesfest in Ottawa. July eight,2013. (Solar information)

And his type of taking part in, which recalled Moon’s, received over his Who-worshipping bandmates instantly although Peart was far more exact and meticulous.

Amongst his well-known followers had been Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, who helped induct Rush into the Rock and Roll Corridor of Fame in 2013, and The Police’s Stewart Copeland.

