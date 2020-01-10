Legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart dies at 67

LOS ANGELES — Neil Peart, the legendary drummer of Rush, has died, Rolling Stone experiences. He was 67. The reason for dying, based on a spokesperson, was mind most cancers. Peart handed on Tuesday, January seventh, in Santa Monica.

Among the many most admired drummers in rock music, Peart was well-known for his large drum kits — greater than 40 totally different drums weren’t out of the norm — exact enjoying fashion and onstage showmanship. He joined Rush in 1974 alongside frontman and bassist Geddy Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson. The Canadian band performed a remaining tour in 2015 culminating in a remaining present on the Discussion board in Los Angeles.

Peart first picked up drummer at 13 years outdated. “I got a pair of sticks, a practice pad, and lessons,” he mentioned in 2012, including that his dad and mom instructed him, “‘Once you show that you’re going to stick with it for a year, then we’ll get drums.’ Fair enough.”

Typically used as a punchline in motion pictures and popular culture, Rush was among the many greatest bands of the final 50 years, promoting tens of millions of albums in a profession that spanned 19 studio albums and a number of reside collections in addition to elaborate field units.

In accordance with the RIAA, Rush’s album gross sales statistics put them third behind The Beatles and The Rolling Stones for probably the most consecutive gold or platinum albums by a rock band. Rush additionally ranks 79th in US album gross sales with 25 million items. Worldwide, the band has moved over 40 million items.

Peart is survived by his spouse, Carrie Nuttal, and daughter Olivia.