Leggitt’s double-double lifts Creede over Antonito in 53-49 win

January 22, 2020
Antonito narrowly misplaced to Creede in a 53-49 contest on Saturday.

Fisher Leggitt lead Creede with 36 factors scored whereas additionally recording 12 rebounds and one help. Dane Fluck had a very good night time, recording 9 factors.

Antonito was lead in scoring by Josh Duran who scored 23 factors, whereas additionally recording 15 rebounds and two assists. William Silvas had a notable night time, recording 9 factors.

Of their subsequent video games, Creede will play host to Sargent, whereas Antonito will journey to play Centennial.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is accessible.

