Leicester 2019/20 fixtures: Next match, TV schedule, kits, transfer news, stadium

Leicester fixtures 2019/20

Broadcast data and match previews might be up to date all through the season.

January

eight: Leicester v Aston Villa (eight:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

11: Leicester v Southampton (three:00pm)

19: Burnley v Leicester (2:00pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

22: Leicester v West Ham (7:30pm) BT Sport

28: Aston Villa v Leicester (7:45pm) Sky Sports activities & NOW TV

February

1: Leicester v Chelsea (12:30pm) BT Sport

WINTER BREAK

14: Wolves v Leicester (eight:00pm) BT Sport

22: Leicester v Manchester Metropolis (three:00pm)

29: Norwich v Leicester (three:00pm)

March

7: Leicester v Aston Villa (three:00pm)

14: Watford v Leicester (three:00pm)

21: Leicester v Brighton (three:00pm)

April

four: Everton v Leicester (three:00pm)

11: Leicester v Crystal Palace (three:00pm)

18: Arsenal v Leicester (three:00pm)

25: Bournemouth v Leicester (three:00pm)

Might

2: Leicester v Sheffield United (three:00pm)

9: Tottenham v Leicester (three:00pm)

17: Leicester v Manchester United (three:00pm)

Leicester package 2019/20

The Foxes are sticking with a easy blue design for 2019/20.

The house shirt incorporates a two-tone blue checkerboard, whereas the away and third kits are pink and black respectively.

Take a look at footage of the 2019/20 Leicester kits right here.

Leicester Metropolis 2019/20 adidas residence shirt ???? On sale in retailer and on-line now. pic.twitter.com/dpBPnyLORc — Leicester Metropolis (@LCFC) Might 11, 2019

Leicester switch information

Finished offers will seem right here as they’re accomplished

IN

James Justin (Luton) – Undisclosed

Ayoze Perez (Newcastle) – £30m

Youri Tielemans (Monaco) – £40m

OUT

Danny Simpson – Launched

Shinji Okazaki – Launched

Daniel Iversen (Rotherham) – Mortgage

Lamine Kaba Sherif (Accrington) – Free

Tips on how to watch Leicester video games on TV and stay streaming

Leicester stadium details

Title: King Energy Stadium

Capability: 32,312

Location: Leicester

Yr opened: 2002

Pitch dimensions: 110 x 76 yards

Leicester 2019/20 season preview

