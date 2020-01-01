Leicester Beat Newcastle To Claim 7th Away Premier League Win This Season

Leicester saved alive their faint hopes of catching Premier League leaders Liverpool as Ayoze Perez returned to hang-out Newcastle in Wednesday’s Three-Zero win at St James’ Park. Spanish ahead Perez put Leicester forward 9 minutes earlier than the break together with his fifth purpose since swapping Newcastle for the King Energy Stadium within the close-season. James Maddison doubled Leicester’s lead shortly afterwards and Hamza Choudhury bagged the late third as Brendan Rodgers’ facet made a flying begin to 2020.

Leicester’s seventh away league win this season maintained their mastery of Newcastle, who misplaced 5-Zero to the Foxes earlier this season after additionally dropping their League Cup second spherical conflict.

Second-placed Leicester are actually 10 factors behind Liverpool, who face Sheffield United at Anfield on Thursday.

Newcastle suffered a 3rd successive league defeat for the primary time since October 2018 and boss Steve Bruce and his gamers had been loudly booed by the annoyed locals.

Jamie Vardy was absent once more after Leicester’s 17-goal main scorer missed the win at West Ham following the start of his child daughter.

However Ben Chilwell, Caglar Soyuncu, Ricardo Pereira, Youri Tielemans, Maddison and Wilfred Ndidi all returned after being rested at West Ham.

Leicester’s strengthened line-up had been shortly on the entrance foot and Jonny Evans compelled a great save from Martin Dubravka with a towering header within the opening moments.

Dubravka needed to get down nicely once more to parry a low drive from Tielemens.

Regardless of Leicester’s early stress, Newcastle ought to have taken the lead when Joelinton ran onto Jonjo Shelvey’s defence-splitting go.

Joelinton’s preliminary shot was saved by Kasper Schmeichel and from the rebound the out-of-form striker by some means managed to move fully astray with the purpose at his mercy.

However Leicester had been dominating so confidently that they held 77 p.c of the possession earlier than taking the lead within the 36th minute.

Leicester sparkle

Jeered by his outdated membership’s followers at any time when he touched the ball, Perez had the proper response.

It was a present of a purpose as Newcastle’s Florian Lejeune performed a suicidal go throughout his personal space and Perez pounced, reducing again inside for a cool low end that he celebrated by sticking his fingers in his ears.

The opprobrium of the house followers was turned on their very own gamers three minutes later as Rodgers’ males doubled their benefit.

As soon as once more, the hapless Lejeune was responsible of surrendering possession far too simply and this time Maddison was the beneficiary as he seized management 20 yards out and rifled an outstanding strike into the highest nook of Dubravka’s internet.

Kelechi Iheanacho virtually made it three from Perez’s cross, however Dubravka simply clawed his shot out earlier than it crossed the road.

Including to Bruce’s depressing begin to the brand new 12 months, Newcastle misplaced Jetro Willems and Javier Manquillo to accidents earlier than the interval.

Having gambled by making his third and remaining change at half-time, Bruce watched aghast as Fabian Schar was injured simply seconds after the restart, leaving Newcastle all the way down to 10 males for the remainder of the match.

With a numerical benefit to go together with their two-goal lead, Leicester successfully used the second half as a apply session.

Dubravka saved the rating down with saves from Perez and Iheanacho, however Choudhury capped an imperious Leicester show within the 87th minute.

Picked out on the sting of the world, Choudhury curled a superb strike into the highest nook for his first skilled purpose.