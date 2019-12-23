Leicester v Liverpool: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Liverpool journey to Leicester within the largest sport of the Premier League season on Boxing Day – and it’s stay on Amazon Prime for everybody to get pleasure from.

The Reds are in a commanding place on the high of the tree, however Leicester have arguably been essentially the most constantly harmful workforce not based mostly on the banks of the Mersey this season.

Jamie Vardy will probably be determined to spark one other celebration on the King Energy, however Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will probably be decided to put one hand on the trophy with a victory on this one.

HEARALPUBLICIST has rounded up every little thing it’s essential learn about how one can watch the Leicester v Liverpool sport by way of Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Leicester v Liverpool?

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at eight:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How you can watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime

You possibly can watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime by way of their Premier League web page.

All it’s essential do is choose which sport you wish to watch from the record.

Who will win? HEARALPUBLICIST says…

Leicester have did not win both of their final two video games however be below no illusions – they’re nonetheless an enormous menace.

They created sufficient possibilities to win a number of video games towards Norwich however lacked the rub of the inexperienced, whereas Man Metropolis merely overpowered them in midfield on the Etihad.

The Foxes’ fearless strategy and Jamie Vardy’s continued relentless goalscoring type towards any opponent ought to have Liverpool – coming back from a sapping trek to Qatar – nervous.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool

