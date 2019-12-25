Leicester v Liverpool: How to watch on Amazon Prime

Liverpool journey to Leicester within the largest sport of the Premier League season on Boxing Day – and it’s stay on Amazon Prime for everybody to get pleasure from.

The Reds are in a commanding place on the high of the tree, however Leicester have arguably been essentially the most constantly harmful workforce not primarily based on the banks of the Mersey this season.

Jamie Vardy might be determined to spark one other occasion on the King Energy, however Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane might be decided to position one hand on the trophy with a victory on this one.

has rounded up the whole lot you must learn about methods to watch the Leicester v Liverpool sport through Amazon Prime on TV and on-line.

What time is Leicester v Liverpool?

Leicester v Liverpool will kick off at eight:00pm on Boxing Day (Thursday 26th December) 2019.

How one can watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime

You may watch Leicester v Liverpool on Amazon Prime by means of their Premier League web page.

All you must do is choose which sport you wish to watch from the record.

Who will win?

Leicester have did not win both of their final two video games however be below no illusions – they’re nonetheless a large risk.

They created sufficient probabilities to win a number of video games in opposition to Norwich however lacked the rub of the inexperienced, whereas Man Metropolis merely overpowered them in midfield on the Etihad.

The Foxes’ fearless strategy and Jamie Vardy’s continued relentless goalscoring kind in opposition to any opponent ought to have Liverpool – getting back from a sapping trek to Qatar – nervous.

Prediction: Leicester 2-2 Liverpool

