Lentil, sweet potato and spinach dhal 

By Dr Clare Bailey for You Journal

Revealed: 19:01 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:01 EST, 18 January 2020

Candy potato provides a juiciness together with a lift of antioxidants

Lentils, like chickpeas, are your finest buddies relating to assembly your day by day 30g fibre purpose and lifting your temper. Candy potato provides a juiciness together with a lift of antioxidants, lowering irritation. And being excessive in fibre it additionally feeds a wholesome intestine microbiome. Michael and I each love dhal. It additionally makes an ideal aspect dish for curry.

Serves four

three tbsp further virgin olive or rapeseed oil

2 medium onions, peeled and finely chopped

1½ tbsp medium curry powder

2 tsp floor turmeric

25g contemporary root ginger, peeled and finely grated

225g dried pink cut up lentils

1 giant candy potato, round 300g, scrubbed and lower into roughly 2.5cm chunks

400g can natural coconut milk

100g younger spinach leaves or 150g frozen spinach

sea salt and black pepper

juice of 1 lime or ½ lemon

freshly chopped coriander, to serve

Warmth the oil in a big saucepan and gently fry the onions for five minutes or till softened, stirring repeatedly. Add the curry powder, turmeric and ginger; prepare dinner for 1 minute extra, stirring.

Add the lentils, candy potato, coconut milk, spinach and 600ml chilly water. Convey to a mild simmer and prepare dinner for 20-25 minutes, or till the lentils are very mushy, stirring repeatedly and extra continuously in direction of the tip of the cooking time. Add a bit further water if wanted.