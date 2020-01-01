Leo DiCaprio, 45, frolics with bikini clad beauty Camila Morrone, 22, in St Barts

By David Lawrance For Dailymail.com

He is hardly ever seen and not using a attractive -and invariably young- mannequin by his aspect.

And Tuesday was no totally different for Leonardo DiCaprio, with the 45-year-old As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood star snapped frolicking within the waters of St. Barts together with his gorgeous Argentine mannequin girlfriend.

The lady in query, 22-year-old Camila Morrone flaunted her fabulous physique in an animal print bikini, as she splashed about together with her beau of two years.

Surf’s up: Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, spent New Years Eve within the surf at St. Barts with girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22

The Oscar successful actor stored issues easy for the seaside frolic, donning only a pair of darkish board shorts and a pair of tortoiseshell sun shades.

He made certain to seize the couple’s time collectively, filming their adventures on a blue GoPro digital camera.

At one level he stood within the shallow water and solid his sunnies onto the sand in order that he may take a dip within the heat waters surrounding the Caribbean nation.

The outing comes the day after Leonardo was seen glued to his telephone whereas Camila sat by his aspect – nonetheless the actor’s consideration was on no account divided the following day.

Life’s a seashore: Morrone flaunted her fabulous physique in an animal print bikini, as she splashed about together with her beau of two years

Protecting it mild: Camila seen laughing right here at one thing Leo reveals her on his GoPro digital camera

Checking his emails? The outing comes the day after Leonardo was seen glued to his telephone whereas Camila sat by his aspect – nonetheless the actor’s consideration was on no account divided the following day

Again to fundamentals: The Oscar successful actor stored issues easy for the seaside frolic, donning only a pair of darkish board shorts and a pair of tortoiseshell sun shades

His Death Want star girlfriend, in the meantime, made probably the most of her sculpted type in a really low lower bikini prime, with a French lower thong backside that flashed her pert derriere.

At one level, Leonardo rested his hand on his IMG-repped associate’s backside.

The gorgeous brunette wore her wavy damp tresses unfastened for the swim with The Revenant star.

Harmful curves: His Death Want star girlfriend, in the meantime, made probably the most of her sculpted type in a really low lower bikini prime, with a French lower thong backside that flashed her pert derriere

Good hair day: The gorgeous brunette wore her wavy damp tresses unfastened for the swim with The Revenant star

Wild factor: The Argentine stunner made probably the most of her pert posterior within the flattering bikini

Camila lately spoke concerning the 23-year age hole between her and Leonardo, whom she has been relationship since late 2017.

She instructed the Los Angeles Occasions: ‘There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and within the historical past of the world — the place folks have giant age gaps.’

The mannequin turned actress continued: ‘I simply assume anybody ought to have the ability to date who they wish to date.’

Only a quantity: Camila lately spoke concerning the 23-year age hole between her and Leonardo, whom she has been relationship since late 2017

Motion man: At one level he stood within the shallow water and solid his sunnies onto the sand in order that he may take a dip within the heat waters surrounding the Caribbean nation

It is not Leo’s first New Years Eve spent within the superstar seashore hotspot.

DiCaprio spent December 31, 2014 and subsequent days in St. Barts, surrounded by attractive ladies whereas rocking a shaggy beard.

The next yr, the actor gained his first Finest Actor Oscar for The Revenant.

Then and now: DiCaprio seen right here within the 2000 movie The Seaside [L] and yesterday [R]

They maintain him younger: The Django Unchained star has famously made a behavior of by no means relationship any lady over the age of 25

The Django Unchained star has famously made a behavior of by no means relationship any lady over the age of 25.

His relationship with Bar Refaeli ended after 5 years of relationship – coincidentally the identical time the Israeli mannequin turned 25.

Equally, issues ended between Leo and Nina Agdal when she hit 25 in 2017.

Present squeeze Camila was the following mannequin he dated – and she or he nonetheless has three years left till she hits the apparently magic quantity.

Ageless: His relationship with Bar Refaeli ended after 5 years of relationship – coincidentally the identical time the Israeli mannequin turned 25

Out of the hazard zone: Present squeeze Camila nonetheless has three years left till she hits the apparently magic quantity