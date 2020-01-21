Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are starring in Martin Scorsese’s next movie

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro are set to star in Martin Scorsese’s subsequent film Killers of the Flower Moon.

The pair have beforehand appeared collectively in 1993’s This Boy’s Life however they’ve by no means featured alongside one another in a characteristic size movie by Scorsese regardless of each actors showing in a number of of The Irishman director’s films.

Talking on the 2020 SAG Awards, DiCaprio introduced De Niro with a lifetime achievement award and confirmed the staff up.

“I’ve learned so much from the both of them,” DiCaprio stated. “I’m lucky to name them collaborators, Bob since This Boy’s Life and Marty since Gangs of New York. And after 30 years, to work alongside Bob once more in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming drama Killers of the Flower Moon is a real honour.”

Based mostly on David Grann’s best-selling 2017 nonfiction e book, Killers of the Flower Moon tells the story of the 1920s Osage murders, when a number of Native People of the Osage Nation have been killed after oil deposits have been found beneath their Oklahoma land.

The murders led the then-newly fashioned FBI to analyze.

Scorsese’s movie is scheduled to start taking pictures in Oklahoma this spring, with Eric Roth (A Star Is Born, Forrest Gump) on the helm of the screenplay.

In the meantime, De Niro not too long ago stated that he doesn’t assume that he’ll make one other film along with Al Pacino and Scorsese.

He added: “I don’t see us putting on a movie like this. I hope we do other films together, but like this? Not likely. This is it.”

In a four-star evaluate of The Irishman, NME‘s Greg Wetherall stated: “If this is to be Pesci, De Niro and Scorsese’s final fling together, then they couldn’t wish to end on a better note. The director’s 26th feature film is a meditative and classy offering. Hollywood’s old cronies are still the real deal – magnetic, riveting and unique. Let’s hope we see them again soon.”