Leonardo DiCaprio Helps Save Drowning Man During Caribbean Vacation

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio just lately helped find and save the lifetime of man who fell overboard from a cruise ship. The Academy Award-winning actor was vacationing together with his associates and girlfriend, Camila Marrone, within the Caribbean when the incident occurred, reviews E! Information.

On December 30, the group was on a luxurious vessel close to St Barts once they joined search efforts to find the French crew employee, identified solely as Victor, who had fallen off a cruise ship whereas reportedly intoxicated.

“The captain of his ship sent out a panicked emergency message and Leonardo and his team agreed to look for the poor guy,” a supply advised The Solar.

Victor was noticed by Leonardo DiCaprio’s crew close to Saba Island simply earlier than nightfall. They discovered him earlier than a storm closing in. Severely dehydrated, he had been treading water for 11 hours and was minutes away from drowning.

The supply advised The Solar: “Leonardo performed a blinding function in his personal real-life Hollywood film. He saved the lifetime of a person overboard who extremely had survived by treading water for 11 hours. Leonardo’s boat was the one vessel on the lookout for him.

“The captain put the person’s probabilities of survival at one in a billion – like profitable the lottery twice.”

Victor reportedly sobbed as he was pulled onto Mr DiCaprio’s boat. He was given meals, water and garments earlier than being handed on to coastguards.