Leonardo DiCaprio helps save man from drowning during Caribbean vacation in ‘billion to one’ rescue

His character famously didn’t survive the sinking of the Titanic in James Cameron’s blockbuster film.

However in actual life, Leonardo DiCaprio is being hailed for his half in rescuing a person from drowning whereas on his Caribbean trip final month.

A supply confirmed to DailyMail.com that the Hollywood star, 45, was on board a ship off the island of St. Barts that efficiently situated the person after he’d spent 11 hours treading water and pulled him to security.

Leonardo Di Caprio is pictured in St. Barts on New Yr’s Eve, hours after serving to to rescue a Frenchman who had fallen overboard from a cruise ship and been treading water for 11 hours

The dramatic rescue occurred on December 30 when the captain of the boat DiCaprio was on board heard Frenchman, 24, had fallen from a cruise ship.

The actor instantly agreed the vessel ought to divert to help within the search and after in search of hours in tough water, they noticed the person waving his palms.

The crew was capable of pull him from the water simply earlier than dusk as an enormous rainstorm moved into the realm.

DiCaprio’s vessel was the one one in search of the lacking man who confronted sure loss of life in the course of the ocean.

In truth, the boat’s captain described the profitable rescue as a ‘one in a billion shot’.

The actor, 45, was on trip within the Caribbean with girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, and he historically sees within the new 12 months on St. Barts having fun with the solar, sea, sand and yacht journeys

Like many celebrities, the star of The Revenant and Inception spent the interval between Christmas and New Yr absorbing the solar in St. Barts.

He was accompanied on his journey by girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22.

Now one of many prime stars in Hollywood, DiCaprio was catapulted to world fame because the tragic Jack Dawson reverse Kate Winslet’s Rose in 1997’s Titanic.

Following the sinking of the doomed transatlantic liner after it hit an iceberg, Jack sacrificed himself as a way to save Rose, refusing to clamber on board a makeshift raft on which she was capable of escape the freezing ocean water and subsequently perishing.

At Sunday’s Golden Globes in LA, DiCaprio’s As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Brad Pitt joked in regards to the traditional scene from Titanic.

After accepting the award for finest supporting actor for the Quentin Tarantino movie, Pitt thanked DiCaprio, calling him ‘an all-star’ and ‘a gent’ and including: ‘I wouldn’t be right here with out you, man.’

Pitt then quipped: ‘I’d’ve shared the raft.’

St. Barts is DiCaprio’s go to put to see within the new 12 months with associates.

He has been noticed on the upscale resort in previous years spending time with BFF’s Lukas Haas and Tobey Maguire in addition to earlier girlfriends like Toni Garrn and Nina Agdal.

Earlier than heading to the Caribbean, DiCaprio and Morrone, who’s former stepdad is Al Pacino, loved a ski trip in one other celebrity-friendly resort – Aspen, Colorado.

The couple, who’ve been linked since 2017, spent their days Christmas procuring and hitting the slopes.

DiCaprio was again in good time although for the official kick-off of the Hollywood awards season that began with Sunday’s Golden Globes.

Whereas he did not win a Golden Globe this time round, he has a slew of awards reveals to go to after being nominated for finest actor for As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood by the Display Actors Guild, the Broadcast Movie Critics Affiliation and the UK’s BAFTAs.

He is additionally nearly sure to obtain an Academy Award nomination when they’re introduced this coming Monday.

DiCaprio has been nominated 5 instances for an Oscar profitable the trophy in 2016 for The Revenant.

Going sturdy: DiCaprio and Morrone, pictured in Cannes final Might, have been linked since 2017 and loved a snowy ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, earlier than heading to St. Barts