Leopard Caught From Mumbai Building, Released In National Park

The leopard was seen sitting on the boundary wall in Maharashtra’s Mahakali Caves, an official mentioned

Mumbai:

The forest division on Thursday caught a leopard, which had entered a residential space at Seepz within the western suburb of Andheri, an official mentioned.

The animal was quickly launched inside Sanjay Gandhi Nationwide Park, he added.

The leopard was caught with the assistance of a trapping cage at round 6 am and was launched contained in the Sanjay Gandhi Nationwide Park (SGNP) at round eight am, deputy conservator of forest (Thane) Jitendra Ramgaonkar mentioned.

The forest division had positioned digicam traps and closed-circuit cameras within the locality to seize the animal, who had been on the prowl within the space for over every week, the official mentioned.

On December 9, the leopard was seen attacking a canine in a compound close to the Telecom Energy gate reverse Seepz, he mentioned, including that the animal had attacked one other canine within the space on the identical evening.

A safety guard additionally noticed the leopard sitting on a boundary wall within the Mahakali Caves space, the official mentioned.