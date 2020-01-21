Lesbian couple are refused permission to marry at South African wedding venue by Christian owners

A lesbian couple are livid after the Christian homeowners of a marriage venue in South Africa refused to host their ceremony as a result of marriage is just for ‘one man and one lady.’

Megan Watling, 25, and Sasha-Lee Heekes, 24, obtained an electronic mail from the homeowners of Beloftebos, a preferred venue in Cape City, saying: ‘Based mostly on our beliefs, we don’t host weddings between of the identical gender.’

Megan posted the response on Fb and stated she was ‘overwhelmed with anger.’

The homeowners, Andries and Coia de Villiers – a married couple with 4 kids – insist they don’t seem to be homophobic however merely concern ‘everlasting penalties’ in the event that they agreed to host homosexual weddings.

Sasha-Lee Heekes (centre) and Megan Watling obtained engaged after seven years collectively

Andries and Coia de Villiers – the Christian homeowners of the Beloftebos marriage ceremony venue – concern ‘everlasting penalties’ if they comply with host homosexual weddings

The Beloftebos marriage ceremony venue in Cape City, South Africa, refuses to host homosexual weddings

Megan’s put up has been shared greater than 1,500 and prompted practically four,000 feedback since Friday.

Megan wrote: ‘At first I cried, however then I used to be overwhelmed with anger.

‘How, in 2020, is that this nonetheless a actuality? Similar-sex marriage has been authorized in South Africa since 2006, however but folks nonetheless imagine that they’ll justify hate and bigotry and quote a God that I do not imagine would stand for stated hate and bigotry.’

‘We don’t ask that anybody approves and even accepts our love, however we do need to be handled with dignity and respect, identical to anybody else.

‘I implore that you don’t assist companies that don’t imagine that love is available in all sizes and styles.’

Sasha-Lee stated on Fb: ‘The reality is though our Structure, particularly the Invoice of Rights, affords us the inalienable proper to be handled with equality and human dignity, this isn’t the truth.’

Megan Watling (left) and Sasha-Lee Heekes had been instructed marriage is just for ‘one man and one lady’ and couldn’t get married within the well-liked Beloftebos venue

Megan Watling (left) and Sasha-Lee Heekes have complained to the South Africa Human Rights Fee after being turned away from the marriage venue

The marriage venue homeowners denied being homophobic.

On their web site, a assertion says: ‘It’s our conscience earlier than God which prohibits us from internet hosting every other type of “marriage” on our property – not a concern or hatred of gay folks (“homophobia”) as we’ve unfairly been accused of.

‘For us, to host (and thereby allow, or have fun) a same-sex “marriage”, can be to dishonour and disobey God – probably with everlasting penalties.

‘That is too nice a value and if compelled to compromise on our religion, we must “obey God rather than men” (Acts 5:29).’

The assertion provides: ‘We, the homeowners of Beloftebos, are Christians who search to honor and obey God in all the pieces we do, together with the way in which wherein we function our enterprise (the marriage venue).

‘Whereas the venue is on the market to folks of all race, our Biblical conviction is that marriage is reserved for a life-long dedication between one man and one lady.’

Sasha-Lee Heekes, 24, stated homosexual and lesbian are nonetheless not handled equally

Beloftebos spokesman Micheal Swain stated: ‘LGBT rights don’t trump non secular rights below South Africa’s structure.

‘The homeowners do not simply lease out the venue, they’re additionally actively concerned within the association, which they’re merely saying they don’t imagine they’ll do in good conscience.’

Megan and Sasha-Lee have made a grievance in regards to the venue to the South Africa Human Rights Fee (SAHRC) which stated it might examine and take motion if crucial.

It’s the second time that Beleftbos has been criticised for refusing to host a homosexual marriage ceremony.

In 2017, South Africa’s ruling African Nationwide Congress known as for a boycott of the venue after the homeowners refused to permit one other lesbian couple to wed there.

South Africa legalized same-sex marriage in 2006 following a courtroom ruling that the earlier legislation violated the nation’s structure that ensures equal rights for residents.

Religion-based organizations and civil officers are, nonetheless, not certain to conduct marriage ceremonies for same-sex below the legislation, based on Pew Analysis Middle.