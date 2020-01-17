Lesbian woman, 20, is left bloodied and bruised after ‘being battered to the floor’

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Printed: 19:29 EST, 16 January 2020 | Up to date: 19:29 EST, 16 January 2020

A lesbian lady has been left bloodied and bruised after she was attacked by a stranger who reigned punches on the terrified 20-year-old from behind.

Charlie Graham had been on her technique to meet a good friend in Sunderland on Saturday morning when she was struck from behind.

She was attacked by two homophobic thugs and has been left shaken by the assault.

Charlie has now posted the photographs on-line in a bid to trace down the attackers who she claimed pushed her to the bottom, earlier than fleeing from the scene.

Charlie Graham was left with a bloodies face (left) and bruised knees (proper) after she was attacked on Saturday morning

The 20-year-old (pictured above earlier than the assault) stated it isn’t the primary time she has been attacked due to her sexuality

Chatting with the Every day Star On-line she stated she was hit on the again of her head earlier than she fell to the bottom, hurting her legs and face.

‘I attempted to get again up, however they pushed me again to the bottom and the 2 guys ran off. I used to be left bleeding and scared.’

She says it’s the fifth time she has been focused for her sexuality and now suffers from panic assaults and is just too nervous to depart the home.

Charlie stated she had beforehand been attacked and believes it isn’t the final time it will occur.

Charlie known as her aunt after the incident and her aunt stated her eyes had rolled to the again of her head

Charlie now says that she has accepted homophobia of part of her day by day life

She stated it has knocked her confidence and added that she now not goes anyplace on her personal, as she solely feels comfy at her mom’s home.

‘I’ve panic assaults and anxiousness assaults simply excited about going residence in case they discover out the place I dwell and resolve to come back via the door, or I get attacked in my own residence.

‘I’ve had folks threatening to come back via my door and smash the home windows in.’

She now says that she has needed to settle for homophobia as a reality of life and added that folks must be happy with who they’re.

Charlie stated folks must be accepted and that she has tried to not let the incidents ‘beat her up’.

Charlie (left and proper) stated she acts like a boy and that she is not very female

Charlie, who says she ‘acts like a boy’, has accepted homophobia as a reality of life.

‘I do fear if it occurs once more that it’s worse than it was earlier than. It did scare me, however I believed ‘it is simply a type of issues… it is occurred once more. What am I imagined to do about it? It occurs in all places. It is my unhealthy luck’.

She added that she ‘does look and act like a boy’, however stated her lack of femininity doesn’t imply she is an aggressive individual.

After the incident her aunt Natalie Singh helped her clear up. She stated Charlie was ‘dazed and her eyes had been rolling into the again of her head’.

That is whereas her mom Michelle Storey, 47, stated her daughter usually faces abuse and that at occasions they’ll snigger about it.

She added that it would not matter to her what Charlie’s sexuality is ‘so long as she is blissful and beloved’.

Detectives have since confirmed they’re treating the incident as a hate crime.

A Northumbria Police spokesman stated: ‘We are able to verify we’re investigating a report of an assault on Blackwood Highway within the City Finish Farm space of Sunderland at about 00.50am on Saturday morning.

‘It was reported 20-year-old lady was strolling residence when she was subjected to homophobic abuse and assaulted by two males.

‘She was not critically injured in the course of the incident however was very shaken up by the assault. Enquiries to determine these accountable is ongoing however that is being handled as a hate crime by police.’

Anybody who witnessed the assault on Charlie, or has info that would assist police, ought to name officers on 101 quoting log 46 11/01/20.