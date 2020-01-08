Lesotho’s 80-year-old PM is linked to his wife’s murder by his PHONE

By James Mills for MailOnline

The prime minister of a tiny African kingdom has been sensationally linked to his spouse’s assassination after a name was traced from the homicide scene to his cell phone, the nation’s police chief has alleged.

Thomas Thabane, the 80-year-old chief of Lesotho, is now below strain to clarify the thriller name on the day his estranged spouse Lipolelo, 58, was gunned down in 2017.

Police commissioner Holomo Molibeli has written to Mr Thabane demanding to know the caller’s id and the ‘subject material’ of the decision.

He wrote: ‘The investigations reveal that there was a telephonic communication on the scene of the crime in query … with one other cellphone.

‘The cellphone quantity belongs to you.’

The accusation has rocked the tiny poverty-stricken nation, which has a inhabitants of two million and is the place Prince Harry volunteered throughout his hole yr in 2004.

Lipolelo was shot lifeless in an ‘execution fashion’ assault within the outskirts of the capital Maseru simply two days earlier than her husband’s inauguration.

A couple of months later he married his long-term accomplice Maesiah Ramoholi, 42, in an extravagant ceremony attended by hundreds within the capital’s Setsoto Stadium.

The prime minister’s spokesman Relebohile Moyeye claimed Mr Thabane had not acquired the police chief’s letter, dated December 23.

He mentioned: ‘We’re very a lot stunned to have seen such letter trending on social media.

‘It’s subsequently not simple to touch upon something as we won’t confirm the authenticity of such letter.’

The letter was revealed in excessive courtroom paperwork filed by Mr Molibeli to problem makes an attempt by Mr Thabane to droop him from duties for ordering police brutality in opposition to civilians.

The police chief’s explosive affidavit accuses the prime minister of getting ‘ulterior motives’ for making an attempt to place him on indefinite go away as a result of his investigations – aided by the FBI – had ‘implicated’ him in his spouse’s homicide.

The homicide of Lipolelo, Mr Thabane’s second spouse, in June 2017 was initially blamed on a wave of political violence that had blighted the previous British colony since an tried coup in 2014.

The couple had married in 1987 and had one daughter however they break up in 2012 when Mr Thabane filed for divorce.

However Lipolelo refused to go quietly and the couple had been nonetheless legally married on the time of her homicide because the courts had not but granted a divorce.

In 2015 she went to the excessive courtroom and received the fitting to retain the advantages of being the nation’s first woman together with having a bodyguard and a chauffeur-driven automobile.

In his inaugural speech, Mr Thabane described his spouse’s homicide as a ‘mindless killing’.

Mr Thabane and his third spouse Maesiah held a brief second of silence at their wedding ceremony ceremony in reminiscence of his first spouse Yayi Thabane who had died aged 79 earlier that morning.

There was no point out of Lipolelo or her homicide three months earlier.

Mr Thabane is claimed to have met Maesiah in 2012 when she went to his workplace searching for some help. She initially rebuffed his advances however lastly agreed to go on a date with him after her pestered her a number of occasions.

He mentioned at their wedding ceremony that he was decided to get the ‘girl of his goals’ and that he nonetheless felt ‘younger and recent.’

Troubled Lesotho has seen a number of navy coups because it gained independence from Britain in 1966.

Prince Harry raised the profile of the tiny nation – which is fully surrounded by South Africa – when he did voluntary work there throughout his hole yr in 2004.

He later arrange the Sentebale charity – which suggests Neglect Me Not within the native Sesotho language – to supply healthcare and schooling to susceptible kids within the nation.

