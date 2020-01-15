Less than THIRD of Britons vote to hear Big Ben BONG for Brexit

By Jemma Carr For Mailonline

Lower than a 3rd of Britons suppose Large Ben ought to be rung to mark Brexit – ought to the required £500,000 be raised by the general public – a ballot has discovered.

A complete of 57 per cent of these requested thought Large Ben shouldn’t bong on Brexit day – whereas 30 per cent thought it ought to – the YouGov ballot discovered.

In the meantime, 13 per cent mentioned they do not know whether or not the enduring peal ought to be sounded at 11pm on January 31.

The 13.7-tonne bell has been largely silent since 2017 whereas renovation works are carried out on the Elizabeth Tower which homes it, sounding just for vital occasions equivalent to New Yr’s Eve celebrations.

A complete of 52 per cent of Go away voters suppose it ought to be rung on Brexit day, in comparison with 13 per cent of Stay voters.

Boris Johnson yesterday mentioned he’s planning the crowdfunding marketing campaign after Parliamentary authorities balked on the £500,000 price.

A Home of Commons Fee dismissed the proposal for the bell to sound after MPs have been knowledgeable that prices had soared to half 1,000,000 from an authentic estimate of £120,000.

The query posed by YouGov requested Britons: ‘If the cash may be raised from public donations, do you suppose Large Ben ought to or shouldn’t be rung on Brexit day?’

Mr Johnson informed BBC Breakfast on Tuesday: ‘We’re working up a plan so folks can bung a bob for a Large Ben bong.’

The marketing campaign for the bell to ring at 11pm on January 31 – Brexit day – had been spearheaded by Tory MP Mark Francois.

However prices have soared as a result of the momentary flooring – which had been put in place to strike the bell on the new 12 months – has already been eliminated and would must be re-installed.

One supply informed The Telegraph: ‘Nobody within the assembly thought it was value spending £500,000 on having Large Ben strike the hour on one event.

‘When you think about what else that cash might be spent on, it’s totally arduous to make an argument in favour of it.’

However Mr Francois didn’t share that view, saying to the paper: ‘What was the price of it chiming on New Yr’s Eve? What was the price of it chiming on Remembrance Sunday?

‘I’ve already provided to go up Large Ben myself, ably assisted by Invoice Money, to ring the bell myself to save cash.

‘If all else fails, the BBC should have a recording of Large Ben chiming they might play at 11pm for free of charge by any means to taxpayers.’

Brexit Get together chief Nigel Farage had deliberate to host a lavish social gathering in Parliament Sq. to look at Large Ben’s bongs on January 31 ring out.

Ten thousand Go away supporters have been anticipated to attend however it’s now unclear how the Fee’s choice will have an effect on the plans.

The Elizabeth Tower has been present process renovations and the ringing of Large Ben has been prohibited since 2017 to guard the employees’ listening to, besides on the particular events to which Mr Francois referred.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman mentioned: ‘If the general public desires Large Ben to bong and cash is raised that’s nice.

‘We are going to ensure that no matter occurs… January 31 is correctly marked, which is a big second in our historical past.’

He added: ‘It will largely be for the public to determine if this happens.’